Arianna Meloni: “Sometimes I write to Giorgia: 'Are you alive?'”. On the Europeans…

Arianna Meloni: “European, I'm not thinking of running. Giorgia added value”

Running for the European elections? “No, I think I can be useful by doing something else. Instead, if Giorgia decided to do it it would be an added value.” She says it Arianna Meloni in a long interview with Secolo d'Italia.

To those who ask her if, enthusiasm aside, she could criticize the prime minister, “then – she replies -, it may be that I am the sister but she is the undisputed leader”.

Fdi, Arianna Meloni: “Party more alive than ever, there are no currents”

“I'm not the secretary, please. Let's clarify this right away. There is no secretary in our statute, there is the president and she is Giorgia Meloni”. Arianna Meloni she allows herself to be interviewed by Secolo d'Italia, to those who ask her why she is so reluctant to talk to journalists and whether she is angry with them, “no – she assures – it's just that I'm embarrassed by the fact that things that concern my private. I do political work for several hours a day and I would like to talk about that. I'm not Big Brother…”.

In via della Scrofa he occupies the room that belonged to Almirante and then to Fini: “but here I am a guest. Not their heir. It was the only free room and today I placed myself here.” But are you the “sister of Italy”? She doesn't mind her definition: “If Italy is involved, how can you displease me? Am I a patriot or not?”.

Arianna Meloni he is touring the cities of Italy for the provincial congresses, to see first-hand the structure of the party in the area and avoid “people thinking or saying that in Rome we only think about the government. No, this party is more alive than ever even outside the Palace. I meet the Fratelli d'Italia people and I found a lot of enthusiasm,” he assures. “Then there will be the campaign for the European elections which we will face with an organized and compact party. The provincial congresses were also opportunities for debate and discussion. Some perhaps were more lively… but everyone was constructive. Very well attended. This week we it will be the congress in Naples and then we are almost finished. A few are missing including the one in Rome, which will be one of the last”. Is it true that there are no currents in FdI? “It's true – he assures -. The fact that some groups perhaps organize themselves for a candidate is normal, but then everyone puts themselves at the service of the good of the party. I lived through the AN phase in which the currents practically paralyzed everything” . “And he was right” He ended up calling them metastases.

“No magic circle, Giorgia knows how to be objective”

He would define Fdi as “a community on the move. We are united by a common feeling and the desire to do well. We are also capable of self-criticism because we don't walk on water”. Arianna Meloni, interviewed by Secolo d'Italia, rejects the accusation of a magic circle around Giorgia Meloni: “It's not like that – assures the head of the political secretariat of Fdi -. She has always had a lot of respect for the party bodies. You are capable of being objective even in the face of your own sympathies. I am like that too and that's why you entrusted me with this task.”

“There has never been a rivalry with Giorgia, sometimes I write to her, are you alive?”

Oppressed by such a 'bulky' sister? “No, there has never been any rivalry between us.” Arianna Meloni, in a long interview with Secolo d'Italia, also talks about her very solid relationship with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. To those who ask her if they talk to her every day, “before yes – says the head of the political secretariat of Fdi -, now it's not certain. Maybe I'll write her a message. I'll write 'Are you alive?' and I send her a little kiss. Or I show up at her house late at night. I don't feel like bothering her. She's always on the go. She's done more than 250 meetings internationally. I understand that she may not have the time.”

There is a famous photo in which he looks at his sister who has just won the elections with great tenderness and emotion, “yes it's true, I understood what that photo is. I was moved but I was also thinking: 'But look at where she arrived!' “. Where she started from, Arianna Meloni remembers well: “from the candidacy for the provincial elections in Rome in '98. I helped her and said 'let's go around the traders and introduce yourself'. She was 21 and I was 23. We went around all the shopkeepers in São Paulo and at least a couple of them didn't want to shake our hands…”.

In the past, she was much criticized for saying that she missed shopping with her sister, “yes that's fine – she replies – but it's not like the shopping was in Via Condotti… w