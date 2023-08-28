Arianna Meloni responds to criticism for the appointment: “I was enrolled in the MSI when I was 17”

“The attacks slip off me.” Arianna Meloni thus responded to the criticisms following her appointment as head of the political secretariat of the Brothers of Italy. The 48-year-old sister of the Prime Minister and wife of the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida explained to Corriere della Sera that the time has come for her to “give up that cone of shadow that I have always liked so much”, rejecting the accusations by those who believe that with his appointment FdI has become a familial party.

“It is a barrage of those who did not want to get informed, or pretended not to know the history of our political community,” he said. “I signed up for the MSI when I was 17, I did everything: I put up posters, I contacted the militants, I organized events, then gradually I began to keep in contact with the Lazio Region with our various elected officials or candidates, more recently in party, which was growing… In short, full-time politics”.

So far, he explained, he has not held visible roles “once because Giorgia was a minister or leader, once because Francesco (Lollobrigida, ed) assumed other positions … I was fine with that. I’m not interested in appearing, but in working”.

In the last year instead “so many things have changed, we have assumed enormous responsibilities, many of us are engaged in top roles, in all the so-called internal areas of the right. Today there is a queue of people who propose themselves, ask for assignments, with far too much enthusiasm… But am I able? We are not playing, we are working for Italy here. I think I know how to do some things with seriousness and passion, and I can also do them in the party, making them available in such a hectic and delicate moment. I believe that all of our most expert political figures must necessarily get up to speed, placing first the need to work for a greater good by sacrificing a lesser good if necessary. Translated: in my case, giving up that cone of shadow that I have always liked so much”, he highlighted, without excluding also a candidacy in the European elections. “I would rather not. But I’m a soldier,” he said.

In the interview, Meloni also commented on the gossip circulating in recent months regarding her husband’s alleged infidelity. “That story was absurd. I knew it was going around, we had talked about it at home but I never had the slightest doubt. People called me, ‘how are you, Arianna?’, in a distressed voice, my mother asked me ‘Ari, tell me my daughter, how are you?’. And I ‘but what are you talking about!’. And I laughed about it, it was surreal”.

“It was worse when I worked in the Region: someone insinuated that I had been recommended, considering that I had been one of the few temporary workers who had given up on the competition to be stabilized … it hurt me,” she later said. “I have always penalized myself. Now is the time to take it one step further. With the motto that Giorgia always repeats: in a world where everyone tries to be something else, the challenge is to remain oneself. And I intend to. With your feet firmly planted on the ground.”