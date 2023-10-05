Arianna Meloni, Giorgia’s sister between shopping and Fratelli d’Italia

Arianna Meloni? Despite the increase in public commitments, after taking on the role of head of the political secretariat of the Brothers of Italy (at the end of August), the Giorgia’s sister “He also continues to dedicate himself to managing the home and family”, reports Gente. Who explains: “Here she is in these photos while she goes to do the shopping in two shopping centers in Rome, Mezzocammino area. At the exit there is no one to help her carry the numerous bags and load them into the car. Comrade Francesco Lollobrigida, in fact, is often traveling for work as Minister of Agriculture and cannot lend you a hand.”

Arianna and Giorgia Meloni, appointment at the hairdresser

In short, an Arianna Meloni who knows how to “multitask”. managing public commitments, domestic duties, the management of two daughters, Rachele and Vittoria, and maybe even some controversy”, reports the weekly. Which underlines: “But without forgetting herself. After having sorted out the shopping and freshened up, Arianna allows herself a couple of hours at her trusted hairdresser where none other than Giorgia joins her. Sisterhood first and foremost.”

