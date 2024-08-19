“The all-Italian story of the preliminary notice of investigation to Arianna Meloni should therefore serve as a lesson to anyone who raises the spectre of the ethical and moral superiority of the Judiciary in deciding the fate of the country”

“Now this has become a country where you don’t even wait to be registered as a suspect or for a notice of investigation to launch accusations, obviously in defiance of the presumption of innocence: we have reached the barbarity of the pre-pre-notice of investigation”. He states this to Affaritaliani.it Giorgio Mulevice president of the Chamber of Forza Italia, on rumors of an investigation into Arianna Meloni, sister of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, for influence peddling.

“For years we in Forza Italia have often been isolated in denouncing this drift or being ridiculed. After all, this is the country where, despite the fact that three Public Prosecutors’ Offices at every latitude have asked and obtained several times after years of investigations to shelve the inquiries into the role of Berlusconi in the massacres of the 90s, we continue to shamelessly investigate those facts even after the death of our leader”.

“The all-Italian story of the preliminary notice of investigation to Arianna Meloni should therefore serve as a lesson to anyone who raises the spectre of the ethical and moral superiority of the Judiciary to decide the fate of the country especially when you are in the preliminary investigation phase, let alone when you wallow in the putrid swamp of suspicion without evidence. A mistake historically committed by the left, by the 5-star justicialists and in some cases even by our own allies. I do not forget that in recent times it was preferred not to proceed with some appointments for investigations in the preliminary stage that then came to nothing or even only on the basis of baseless chatter that ended up in the mincer of the web or on social media. Let everyone treasure it“, concludes Mulé.

