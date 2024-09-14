«The case is closed. It has been talked about too much. It is a painful story. Sangiuliano was an excellent minister. He was an honest minister. He is a good and competent person. He resigned due to a completely personal matter, a gossip story that the press has exaggerated to a very high degree. I would say, enough is enough. I would respond as the entrepreneurs in Cernobbio responded.” He said it Arianna Meloni at the FdI party in Lido degli Estensi. To those who asked if other people could be involved, the head of the political secretariat of Fratelli d’Italia replied: «These are imaginative reconstructions, everyone has confirmed it. It’s been a long time that whatever happens they drag me into it. I find myself everywhere very often for no reason, with artfully invented narratives. At a certain point, the doubt… I say to myself: what is the game? They tried to attack Giorgia in every way but they didn’t succeed. Then they moved on to the people close to them.first Giambruno, then Lollobrigida, then where Meloni is, he is no longer found. A decidedly exaggerated attitude with a curious morbidity».



the case Arianna Meloni out of the bunker. The electoral tour to close the Boccia case begins FRANCESCO OLIVO September 13, 2024

«When I arrive at these demonstrations I always get emotional – Meloni added –. In these times when there is so much pressure, returning home to our demonstrations, because we are a party of militancy, of circles, an army that works in the territories, I believe that these moments are always very important. I would like to be more relaxed, but this is definitely a bit of a tense period.».





the interview TvBoy: “I tell politics without moralism and I refuse to draw Lollobrigida” Flavia the lovely one September 13, 2024

Then a few words also for Francesco Lollobrigidaafter announcing the end of their relationship this summer: «This is a curious story. Let them come to terms with it: he is a minister because he is good. There is no reason for familism. He is recognized as such. The role he has is not linked to reasons of another nature, but because he owes it to his path. Now the fashion has started to say that they will kick him out of government. But mercy, we are serious people”.