Arianna Meloni: “Lollobrigida and I broke up, for him I would throw myself into the Tiber, but love is something else”

A few words to confirm the end of a twenty-year love: “Yes it’s true, we haven’t been together for a while. The one talking is Arianna Melonisister of the Prime Minister, who announces on the pages of The Sheet Of having broken up with Francesco LollobrigidaMinister of Agriculture. In this month’s storm over the political case of the alleged attentions of the judiciary against her, Arianna opens up enough about her private life, and adds: “For Lollo I would throw myself into the Tiber, as they say in Rome. We love each other, I know how much he is worth, I know what kind of political stuff he is made of: someone capable of working 500 hours a day. He is a solid, honest person with great preparation. Our political project goes forward”.

Like her sister Giorgia before her, who recently separated from her partner and father of her daughter Andrea Giambruno, Arianna Meloni does not want to create friction with her ex: “Our personal relationships are still solid, but love is another thing. Affection and esteem remain intact. For now, that’s how it is. And since it’s our business and there are many people we love in between, I’ll end it here with the morbid curiosity. Thank you.”

Arianna also denies her alleged friendship with Stefano De Martino: “It’s a shame that I don’t even know him, and if I did know him I would have at most suggested that he present a panel at an FdI event”. In the interview Meloni also responds to the comparison between her and Berlusconi that bounced back in the statements after the Giornale’s behind-the-scenes story on a possible investigation against her: “No one compares to a great statesman like Berlusconi – he replies -. All right, the accusations of mythomania that emerge from the story told about me, but have mercy! I have a sense of proportion. What Sallusti wrote was inspired by the book and the statements of Luca Palamara, a former member of the CSM, on a method that evidently existed, and I don’t know if it still exists. Let’s hope not, of course. And then, of course, I’ll try to say it clearly: far be it from me to attack the judiciary. If anything, the attack is against a certain type of journalism that continually brings me into the picture, describing me as having been grappling with nominations and power plots for two years. This depresses me”.