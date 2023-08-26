Appointment of Arianna Meloni, “La Repubblica” and “Il Fatto Quotidiano” on the attack. But Grillo and Craxi did the same

The criticism of Arianna Meloni’s appointment as head of the political secretariat of FdI came, above all, from leftist newspapersprimarily from the one founded by Scalfaria fascist as a young man, who always presented himself to readers as the purest depository of ethics in politics and of the progressive and radical-chic orthodoxy of the “left of the best” (Prof. Ricolfi dixit).

Donna Arianna will manage the candidacies for the European championships, the internal divisions of the first party and will advise Lollobrigida, her husband, and Minister Urso not to create problems for the Premier with embarrassing utterances.

“In which (democratic) country does the head of government appoint his sister as party boss?” asked, indignantly, Giacomo Salvini, editor of “Daily fact”, homonymous but not related to the hated Milanese minister, and Milanist, Matteo.

A few years ago, a Ligurian comedian appointed head of his party the person in charge of the sale of drinks and “Borghetti coffees” in the grandstand of the authorities of the “San Paolo” stadium in Naples…



And, in the first Republic, the leader of the PSI, Bettino Craxi, nominated Mayor of Milan the brother in law, Paolo Pillitteri, the first politician investigated, in Tangentopoli, by his former friend Tonino Di Pietro. The hope is that the cooptation of the good sister of the young premier will prove to be more apt, successful and effective than that of the relative of the then leader of the PSI.









