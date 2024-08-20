Ius Scholae, message to Forza Italia: “The issue is not in the agreements of the government majority and if someone were to go beyond certain boundaries they would take responsibility for it before the voters”

“It almost makes me laugh. They discovered that boiling water is scalding!” With this joke Stephen Candianimember of the League and former undersecretary of the Ministry of the Interior, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itresponds to the question about rumors of an imminent action by the Judiciary against the sister of Prime Minister Arianna Meloni to hit the Prime Minister and the Center-right government. “In other words, I mean to say that it is not new. In the last 30 years, think of Silvio Berlusconi, it has always happened like this and there is certainly no need to ask ‘mamma mia, what is happening?’.

We as the League have been experiencing this for years with Matteo Salvini on trial in Palermo just for having done his duty as Minister of the Interior. We know very well that there are left-wing magistrates who actually carry out party activities and if anyone is still surprised by this… blessed people, I say, we know very well that it is so. It is a problem that the government will certainly have to face. It is typical of a certain extra-parliamentary left to try to hit the political opponent when it fails to defeat him at the ballot box”.

As for the specific case of the Prime Minister’s sister Arianna MeloniCandiani states: “Obviously we know few details, but evidently Sallust he gathered more information than us if he wrote those things. It is a method that fits into the discussion I just explained. I would not be surprised if it were really like that, also because we are talking about types of crimes that without a shadow of a doubt are used as a political club to hit the adversary. “Influence peddling” then… But what are we talking about? Road traffic comes to mind… These are hypotheses of crime that from time to time are downgraded or taken into account depending on who is being investigated. In short, nothing under the new sun“.

Finally a question about the Ius Scholae. Raffaele Nevi, national spokesperson for Forza Italia, a few days ago Affaritaliani.it he stated that there is no majority constraint on this issue and that the Ius Scholae is a proposal by Forza Italia strongly supported by Berlusconi in the past and therefore that the blues could vote for it in Parliament together with the opposition.

Candiani is clear on this: “Ius Scholae or Ius Soli, it makes little difference. I don’t think even Nevi thinks exactly what we read about Affaritaliani.it. Otherwise It’s his business to justify a statement like that. If an issue is not in the majority agreements, it does not mean that there is no constraint and then you can vote without problems against your own majority whenever you want. Let’s not joke, the change to the law for the granting of citizenship is not in the majority agreements. Period”.

And what if Forza Italia voted for it with the opposition? “I cannot talk about what did not happen, but, I repeat, the issue is not in the agreements of the government majority and if someone were to go beyond certain boundaries he would take responsibility for it before the voters“, concludes the League MP.

