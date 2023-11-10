FdI, Giorgia Meloni entrusts Arianna with a key task in view of the electoral campaign for the European elections

The elections European they get closer and for Giorgia Meloni that will be a crucial moment, a broad consensus at the polls will allow her to continue to govern Italy but also to have a more important specific weight a Brussels. For this reason the prime minister – reports L’Espresso – would have given the delicate task to the person he trusts most in his party. Giorgia has entrusted the task of collecting the membership fees necessary to finance this electoral campaign to her sister Arianna. The prime minister’s sister already last month had imposed on the senior executives Of register as many people as possible by October 16th. Order executed. Throughout Italy we have seen a increase of approximately 40%. But now Arianna would also ask for one specific quota depending on political weight. Up to one thousand or two thousand for those at the top, 300 for novices.

Read also: Meloni alongside von der Leyen. But Ursula is a victim of the right wing of the EPP

Read also: Migrants, the Italy-Albania agreement under consideration. EU: “Interesting model”

Giorgia’s sister – continues L’Espresso – keeps the party in order but also i accounts. Much has been said and written about its possibility candidacy for the European elections. […] Sacrifice is the key word. Ahead of the European elections. Brothers of Italy he would have asked his parliamentarians and party leaders for a decidedly out of the ordinary figure: 50 thousand euros each one-off to finance the campaign. Yet parliamentarians pay their share to the party every month, equal to one thousand euros each. And they are not few either: 118 deputies, 63 senators. “But this will be a large campaign. Salvini also asked his people for 30 thousand euros. There’s no need to be surprised. And so far the invitation is addressed above all to wealthiest parliamentarians and to names of weight”, specify from Brothers of Italy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

