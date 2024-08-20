Arianna Meloni and the alleged investigation, Santalucia: “It’s all made up, there’s nothing”

The clash between continues government And judiciary after the revelation made by the director of Il Giornale Sallusti on an alleged investigation that is about to be launched against Arianna Meloni, the hypothesis of the crime – according to Sallust – it would be that of influence peddlingThe news has caused chaos and on the one hand FdI he considers it “likely“, the judges are furious. “It is absolutely not plausible – thunders the president of the ANM Giuseppe Santalucia to La Repubblica – so just add fantasies to fantasies and mere conjectures to malicious and harmful insinuations. Sallusti himself already states that he has no news. And I feel uncomfortable having to intervene on the contents of a item which by his own admission whoever wrote it is not relying on concrete facts. I record an understandable feeling of indignation due to the fact that the judiciary is called into question as a protagonist or co-protagonist of a phantom conspiracy. Rather, more than anything else a hoax“.

Santalucia asks for the intervention of the CSM: “The CSM, by Constitution, is called to protect autonomy and independence, and therefore – continues the president of the ANM to La Repubblica – also the image of the judiciary. They come artfully constructed traps that are completely non-existent to then be able to say that the judiciary needs to be reformed and thus give support to reforms. As ill-advised as those in the pipeline. A vicious circle is triggered: first a false news item, then the so-called democratic dangerso the axe on the robes. But there is also another effect. If there were ever to be a provision on Arianna Melonieven if it were for disturbance of the public peacewe would have proof of the plot. It seems to me just a way to intimidate and isolate us. I am shocked by the silence of the government majority that fantasizes about Sallusti’s article and he doesn’t spend a word to defend our institution tarnished by the accusation of plotting”.