Arianna Meloni and the Giambruno case: “You make us get a lot of votes”

Arianna Meloni defends her sister Giorgia and attacks journalists on the Giambruno case. Intercepted by journalists outside the Brancaccio theatre, where yesterday, Sunday 22 October, the Fdi party was held to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of the government, the secretary of Fratelli d’Italia declared: “If it seems to you this type of press is normal… guys, tell me, thank you for the work you do, because in my opinion you get us a lot of votes, this isn’t journalism, it’s gossip.”

And when they ask her how the prime minister is, she replies: “How do you think she is?”. The Prime Minister deserted the party event to be with her daughter Ginevra.

Giorgia Meloni, however, sent a video message in which she explained the reason for her absence: “I’m sorry not to be there with you, but I too am a human being and if I can ask anyone for understanding” it is precisely the militants of Fratelli d ‘Italy.

“I am proud of what I have achieved, I have always walked with my head held high. The attempt to weaken us” has reached, according to Meloni, “heights never reached before. Head straight, gaze directed upwards. The others continue to roll in the mud, we will continue to fly high.”