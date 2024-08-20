Arianna Meloni and the article on the conspiracy, because behind the nominations there is more than one seat. Comment

On the totality of the newspaper headlinesand, in these hours, numerous articles have appeared concerning an alleged Influence peddling investigation that would be of interest Arianna Meloni. In particular, the latter, as we read, would have been “accused” of having personally dealt with nominations and appointment at the top of state-owned companies. The whole affair made me smile – abstract and without any “objective” foundation – because it is not clear in what way Arianna Meloni would have “managed” the appointments of the top management of state-owned companies nor the profiles of unlawfulness of such interference. In short, a I accuse vaguely: there is the target but there is no conduct to charge.

Eventually, one should have been outraged if the mandate to “follow” this task had been given to a mafioso or other similar individual, not to someone who is naturally and openly placed at the top of a political secretariat.

Then, as a woman, I couldn’t help but notice another element that always makes me think, reading the quotes in which political exponents address Mrs. Arianna Meloni, such as sister of the prime minister and not like Arianna Meloni and that’s it. If they had been two brothers, would they have received the same treatment, at least “lexically”?! In short, you are always someone’s wife, or someone else’s sister.

The story of all time. The “scouting” eventually carried out by the political secretariat of any elected political party, what illicit connotation should it have if this is the proper functioning of the system based on relationships of a trust nature.

The preparatory works preceding the appointment of top management are characterised by the meeting and dialectical clash between ideologically and politically opposed subjects: there are frictions, different visions, oppositions, efforts to bring opposing visions closer together, agreements and compromises. This is also doing politics: who do you think has the time and the means to start these negotiations aimed at nominations if not the technicians of politics, because this is what we are talking about.

So, if the Election rounds they make noise, the nomination choices the top management of public companies silently leave the bodies on the ground, because one person is not worth one and the choice of a top management can have an impact on the entire system much more than you might think.

The key to understanding the entire “tempered spoil system” or “Italian style” is precisely in this aspect: how much does the choice based on trust of a top of an Authority or, in general, of a mixed or publicly held company affect? ​​To answer this question we should weigh the interests hidden behind each political instance. The flaw, allow me, is precisely here: political instances are legitimate when oriented towards the implementation of the government’s direction and, therefore, the “party” or “coalition” choices respond to the normal logic underlying elections. Whoever wins governs and whoever wins chooses.

So far, no questions. What would happen if shady things were hidden behind political demands? connivances (or cohabitation?!) and intricate political-mafia connectionsThis is where the newspapers should probably cry scandal and the opposition should provoke a political brawl.

The litmus test is offered clearly – as always – by the investigative activities which have affected some of the participating companies – whose processes are currently underway. One of these, quite significant, has affected the top management of Italian Railway Network – RFI spa Company of the FS group that manages the Italian railway infrastructures – considered close, between the years 2019-2020, to exponents of national politics and the Casalesi clan operating in the province of Caserta.

The accusatory system – supported by the Partenopea DDA – has brought forward the theory according to which, thanks to the support of a part of the political class, some clan companies, for over a decade now, had had access to the “strong rooms” of the RFI top management spa, managing to influence part of the awarding of contracts, as well as another absolutely fundamental aspect, the progression of management career compliant, which would have thus ensured, over the years, the continuation and protection of the system.

During the trial – currently in the preliminary hearing phase – it emerged that the entrepreneur of Casalese origin, a historic friend of the Camorra boss known as SandokanFrancesco Schiavone, had managed to permeate the fabric of the important subsidiary, to have access to all the rooms of that building, to become so interfering as to be able to influence the careers of managers, to corrupt some of them – the latter immediately subject to dismissal -, to succeed in winning procurement contracts, some of which – of a high amount above the community thresholds – were even assigned directly.

A significant aspect, on an investigative level, was identified during the investigation activity carried out by the Judicial Police between 2019 and 2020, when some dinners in restaurants in the center of Rome were documented, between the entrepreneur originally from Prince’s Housethe Undersecretary of Transport at the time (not investigated in the proceedings in question) and a company manager.

It certainly seems strange that politics sits down to dinner with the Casalesi, but not that it sits down with the top management of a company that is central to the national asset such as RFI spa: the reason is obvious, because thepolitics chooses the leaders and many know that without political approval it is impossible to aspire to the highest seat.

Stopping at a sterile, objective analysis, limiting oneself therefore to observing the facts, one wonders Why is there so much attention for just one seat on the part of politicians?

It can undoubtedly be asserted that a company top management has the ius vitae ac necis in the corporate world, the power to choose the management, the Department Heads, the Purchasing Directors, and down to the various Project Managers, the RUPs, in short, those who are responsible for translating the company needs into tender notices, in short, for awarding the tenders. We are talking about a huge systemof tens, hundreds of millions of euros of contracts, of consultancy, a sea magnum of companies that gravitate in the public sector, of workforce. In short, a system that moves money and, often, also electoral consensus.

When at the beginning of my professional career I heard people talking about “business start-up” I was intrigued and then I understood over the years how “fundamental” it was to preserve the systems and how it existed in almost all areas where there is power. The corporate impetus is nothing other than the famous consortium, where the boss who arrives places his people in such positions that even when the latter is no longer there, for a period of time x, there will still be his own line of power that will ensure the continuation of those guidelines.

Time passes for everyone and especially for those who lose their power of governing your supply channels run out, in short it’s a bit like when you retire, in the first few years there are still colleagues who offer you coffee, until you are no longer recognized and you are blocked by the doorman at the entrance, following the directives given by the new generations who no longer recognize you as having any power.

The same thing happens for those who have had a top political or managerial roleand, who, no longer having the possibility of making an impact, stamps his feet and bangs his fists, wanting to be an interlocutor, but naturally no longer being one, complaining however about the same rules that for so long have ensured his own supremacy, in short: the end of impetus!

*Deputy Public Prosecutor, Consultant to the Parliamentary Commission on Ecomafia at the Chamber of Deputies, Legal Consultant to the Ministry of Defense and lecturer at the Center for Advanced Defense Studies and Covi.