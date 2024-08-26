Arianna Meloni and Francesco Lollobrigida have split up

The relationship between Arianna Meloni, sister of Prime Minister Giorgia, and Francesco Lollobrigida is over: the exponent of Fratelli d’Italia herself revealed it The Sheet.

“For now it’s like this” said Arianna Meloni confirming the end of her relationship with the Minister of Agriculture with whom she has two daughters, Vittoria and Rachele.

The Prime Minister’s sister said: “Yes, it’s true, we haven’t been together for a while. For Lollo I would throw myself into the Tiber, as they say in Rome. We love each other, I know how much he’s worth, I know what kind of politician he is made of: someone capable of working 500 hours a day.”

“He is a solid, honest person with great preparation. Our political project goes forward, our personal relationships are still solid, then love is another thing” he added.

The Fdi representative then concluded: “The affection and esteem remain intact. For now, that’s how it is. And since it’s our business and there are many people we love in between, I would end it here with the morbid curiosity. Thank you”.