The controversy rises in Afternoon 5, a program conducted by Barbara D’Urso. Arianna David attacks Flavia Vento, shouting at her: “You are a liar”. The debate arises after the abandonment of the Wind to yet another reality show: La Pupa and the Nerdy show.

There showgirl justifies itself saying: “My personal problem has been solved in the best way, now I’m happy and serene”, then tries to defend himself like this: “It’s a defeat to leave a reality show. The only one who loses when I leave a reality show is me “.

But the choice of Flavia comes immediately attacked by Arianna David, who finds the showgirl’s attitude disrespectful: “It takes respect for all those artists who are at home and can’t get your luck. And you, what do you do? You spit on the plate where you eat. The public doesn’t care about your problems ”.

The former Pupa replies: “If one has problems he solves them. Shut up that I respect everyone “. The presenter Barbara D’Urso points out to all present that Flavia has abandoned 5 reality shows, thus collecting a record of withdrawals. But not everyone goes against her.

Vladimir Luxuria somehow decide to take up his defensehaving participated with her in the reality show L’Isola dei Famosi: “What is sorry is that she enters a reality show, makes you laugh, is appreciated and then sorry that she goes away”.

The presenter of Afternoon 5 makes a request and proposes to the former Pupa of go to the studio for there next episode of the show that he left, for a face to face with the contestants of the reality show and the jury present.

The Wind promises: “On Tuesday I come to the studio and sing the siren song. Now I can sing it well because at Big Brother I was a bit out of tune ”. We just have to wait for the next one hosted in La Pupa and the Nerdy Show to see what will happen.