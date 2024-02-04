There are really just a few days left before giving birth Arianna Cirrincione, Andrea Cerioli's girlfriend. The two met a few years ago in Men and women and they will soon become parents for the first time.

Andrea Cerioli and Arianna Cirrincione

The baby should be born within the first ten days of February. Her beautiful name? Cheerfuljust as Andrea tries to keep his girlfriend waiting for the happy event.

Arianna Cirrincione and the last checks before giving birth

Arianna has posted several stories on Instagram declaring how the last few days have been very intense for her and for Andrew. The two visited several times hospital as they have to carry out the last visits while waiting for the birth.

Arianna and Andrea

Arianna is really tired and Andrea doesn't see them holding her doll in my arms. Fans were also delighted by the choice of first name of the little one, as she will be called Cheerful.

The two boys declared that this choice does not depend solely on sound of the name or its meaning. This is a wish that they themselves decide to make to their little girl in view of her future.

Andrea Cerioli and the ironic jokes to Arianna

In the last few hours Andrea Cerioli he posted several stories on his accounts in order to inform his followers about the situation. He then began to tell how Arianna had been the victim of various ailments in recent days.

After the last intestinal flu, Arianna also got gastroenteritis. She pulled herself out of bed Exorcist-style and vomited against the wall.”

Arianna Cirrincione and Andrea Cerioli

Next to him Arianna who, obviously, laughed amused by the words her boyfriend was saying. What can I say, there is very little left until the birth of this beautiful princess and we can't wait for this to happen to the two former faces of Men and women.