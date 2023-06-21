The Mexican actress Ariane Pellicer, who became famous in the 80s with her character ‘Nina, the punk’, in the Televisa program ‘Cachún, cachún, ra, ra’, has achieved Recognition in film, theater and television.

In addition, Ariane Pellicer has pleasant and unpleasant work experiences and in the latter, she would have had to live one with the Hollywood actress Julia Roberts and shares it in an interview with Montse and Joe.

Pellicer said she didn’t make a good impression on Roberts: “Julia Roberts, she was unbearable. It’s that you can’t look her in the eye, to act yes, but outside of it…)”, he said in an interview with Montse and Joe.

Ariane Pellicer. Instagram photo

Pellicer has worked constantly in these decades, as he has done movies, theater and television, and among his recent projects is his participation in the series ‘La casa de las flores’, as well as his performance in other projects such as ‘El hotel de los secrets’, ‘Persecuted’ and ‘Guardian Devil’.

In addition, Pellicer has received public recognition for her work, as in 2017 she won critics’ awards for her portrayal of an alcoholic actress in the play ‘Opening Night’.

Ariane Metcalf Pellicer is originally from Paris France, but she is a nationalized Mexican and in her biography it is mentioned that she is the daughter of the late leading actress Pilar Pellicer.

