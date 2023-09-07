Ariane 6 is the new European launch system under development since 2014 by Ariane Group on behalf ofEuropean Space Agency (ESA), and it is the successor to Ariane 5, which made its maiden flight in 1996 and which has achieved remarkable reliability and performance over the years, however Ariane 5 had some limitations and challenges, including the high cost , lack of flexibility, dependence on an evolving satellite market and competition from new space operators, especially those using reusable launch systems.

For this reason, ESA has decided to launch its successor program, with the aim of reducing the launch cost in half compared to Ariane 5, increasing the annual launch capacity (from six or seven to up to eleven) and offer greater adaptability to different customer needsboth commercial and institutional

Ariane 6 is designed with two stages, both powered by liquid propellant engines based on hydrogen and oxygen (hydrolox), with the first stage which has one improved version of the Vulcain engine already used on Ariane 5, while the second stadium has a newly developed Vinci engine. Most of the initial lift-off thrust is provided by solid rocket boosters (P120C) attached to the first stage: two or four depending on the variant (Ariane 62 and Ariane 64 respectively), which are scaled-up versions of the P80s used on the Vega rocket.

The choice of the design concept was made by ESA in December 2014, preferring it to an alternative based on a fully solid propellant rocket. The high-level design was completed in 2015 and the vehicle entered the detailed design phase in 2016, while in 2017, ESA set July 16, 2020 as the deadline for the first flight, but subsequently the program has suffered several delays due to various factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, technical and financial problemsand at the moment, the first launch is scheduled for 2024.

From a technical point of view, as mentioned earlier, Ariane 6 is a two-stage rocket with a modular configuration that allows performance and payload capacity to be adapted according to the mission. The diameter of the rocket is 5.4 meters for both stages and for the fairing that houses the payload, while the total height varies from 63 meters for the A62 version to 69 meters for the A64 version, and the take-off mass varies from 530 tons for the A62 version to 860 tons for the A64 version.

The first stage, called Lower Liquid Propulsion Module (LLPM), is powered by a Vulcain 2.1 engine that burns liquid hydrogen and oxygen in a main combustion chamber and a secondary combustion chamber to control the attitude of the rocket. Vulcain 2.1 is an improved version of the Vulcain 2 used on Ariane 5, with higher thrust (1370 kN versus 1358 kN), greater efficiency (446 s versus 434 s of specific impulse) and easier manufacturing and maintenance. The first stage has an empty mass of 14 tons, a loaded mass of 140 tons and a firing duration of approximately 8 minutes.

The second stage, called Upper Liquid Propulsion Module (ULPM), is powered by a Vinci engine which also burns liquid hydrogen and oxygen, but with a single combustion chamber and an expandable nozzle to adapt to different atmospheric pressure conditions. The Vinci is a new generation engine, capable of re-igniting several times in orbit to reach different orbits or to release more payloads. The Vinci has a thrust of 180 kN and a specific impulse of 465 s. The second stage has an empty mass of 4.5 tons, a loaded mass of 31 tons and a firing duration that varies according to the mission.

The solid rocket thrusters (P120C) are coupled to the first stage in variable numbers: two for the A62 version and four for the A64 version. The P120Cs are based on the P80s used on the Vega rocket, but with a larger diameter (3 meters versus 2.36 meters) and longer length (13.5 meters versus 11.7 meters). The P120Cs have an empty mass of 11 tons, a loaded mass of 142 tons and a take-off thrust of 4650 kN each and the P120Cs ignite at take-off together with the Vulcain engine and separate from the first stage after about two minutes of flight.

The fairing that protects the payload has a height of 20 meters and an external diameter of 5.4 metres, and the latter is suitable for accommodating any type of satellite currently in service or planned, thanks to its large volumetric capacity, moreover, it separates from the second stage after about three and a half minutes of flight, when the rocket has reached a sufficient altitude to no longer suffer the effects of atmospheric friction.

The performance and missions of Ariane 6

Ariane 6 is able to launch different types of payloads to different orbits, thanks to its modular configuration and the ability of the Vinci engine to re-ignite several times and the performance varies according to the variant used (A62 or A64) and the desired orbit , below you can find some examples:

: it is the circular orbit at an altitude of 35,786 km in which the satellites have the same orbital period as the earth’s rotation, thus maintaining a fixed position with respect to the ground. It is the typical orbit of satellites for telecommunications, meteorology and navigation. To reach this orbit, Ariane 6 must first insert the payload into an elliptical orbit called a geostationary transfer orbit (GTO), from which the satellite must then maneuver its engine to reach final GEO. Ariane 6 can launch towards the GTO up to 11.5 tons with the A64 version and up to 4.5 tons with the A62 version. Polar or sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) : it is the circular or slightly elliptical orbit with an inclination close to 90° with respect to the earth’s equator, which allows the satellite to fly over the polar regions and to always maintain the same angle with respect to the Sun. It is the typical orbit of satellites for Earth observation, environmental monitoring and military reconnaissance. Ariane 6 can launch towards the SSO up to 9.5 tons with the A64 version and up to 3.5 tons with the A62 version.

: it is the circular or slightly elliptical orbit with an inclination close to 90° with respect to the earth’s equator, which allows the satellite to fly over the polar regions and to always maintain the same angle with respect to the Sun. It is the typical orbit of satellites for Earth observation, environmental monitoring and military reconnaissance. Ariane 6 can launch towards the SSO up to 9.5 tons with the A64 version and up to 3.5 tons with the A62 version. Low orbit (LEO) : it is the orbit between 200 and 2000 km of altitude, characterized by a high orbital speed (about 7.8 km/s) and a short orbital period (about 90 minutes). It is the orbit used by low-latitude telecommunications satellites, scientific research, the International Space Station (ISS), and human spacecraft. Ariane 6 can launch towards LEO up to 21 tons with the A64 version and up to 10 tons with the A62 version.

: it is the orbit between 200 and 2000 km of altitude, characterized by a high orbital speed (about 7.8 km/s) and a short orbital period (about 90 minutes). It is the orbit used by low-latitude telecommunications satellites, scientific research, the International Space Station (ISS), and human spacecraft. Ariane 6 can launch towards LEO up to 21 tons with the A64 version and up to 10 tons with the A62 version. Mean Orbit (MEO): it is the orbit between 2000 and 35,786 km of altitude, characterized by an intermediate orbital speed (about 4 km/s) and by a variable orbital period (from 2 to 24 hours). It is the orbit used by mid-latitude global positioning system (GPS), navigation, and telecommunications satellites. Ariane 6 can launch towards the MEO up to 15 tons with the A64 version and up to 7 tons with the A62 version.

Ariane 6 can carry out single or multiple missions, i.e. launch one or more payloads towards the same or different orbits, and for multiple missions, Ariane 6 has an adapter called the Multiple Launch Payload System (MLPS), which allows it to accommodate up to six small or medium-sized satellites in a modular structure. The MLPS allows the satellites to be released sequentially, exploiting the re-ignition capabilities of the Vinci engine. In this way, Ariane 6 can offer a ride-share service, i.e. sharing the launch between different customers, reducing costs and increasing accessibility to the space.

Among the various reasons why the Ariane 6 program has suffered several delays compared to the original planas mentioned before there was the covid in the first place, but also other reasons:

there COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the suspension of activities at the Kourou space center in French Guiana, where the Ariane 6 launch site is located, and at the headquarters of the main suppliers in Europe; the Technical Problems encountered during development and testing of key rocket components, especially the Vinci engine and P120C thrusters; the Financial problems related to covering the additional costs deriving from delays and the need to adapt the rocket to the needs of European institutional customers.

At the moment, the first flight of Ariane 6 is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024, with a mission called Flight VA250 which involves the launch of two telecommunications satellites: Eutelsat Quantum and GMS-T. The second flight is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024, with a mission called Flight VA251 which involves the launch of four satellites for the European navigation system Galileo, while the third flight is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, with a mission called Flight VA252 involving the launch of a telecommunications satellite: Konnect VHTS.

The Ariane 6 program aims to achieve a launch frequency of at least eleven times a year by 2027, with a market share of 50% in the geostationary satellite segment and 30% in the low-orbit satellite segment. To achieve these goals, Ariane 6 it will have to demonstrate its reliability, flexibility and competitiveness against rivals, especially those offering reusable launch solutions, such as SpaceX with its Falcon 9 rocket.

Ariane 6 does not foresee the reuse of its stagesbut aims to reduce costs through the optimization of production processes, the use of composite materials, the standardization of components and the automation of launch operations, furthermore Ariane 6 will be able to count on the support of European institutional customers, who have pledged to ensure at least five launches per year for their needs for security and space sovereignty.

Ariane 6 therefore represents a challenge and an opportunity for space Europe, which intends to maintain its leading role in the launcher sector and ensure its independent access to space. Ariane 6 is also a strategic blueprint for the future of space explorationas it will be able to contribute to carrying out missions to the Moon and Mars, both in collaboration with other international partners and independently.

