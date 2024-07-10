The European Ariane 6 rocket launched on its first flight from the European Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, yesterday, Tuesday.

The latest European unmanned rocket is 56 metres long and its flight lasted about three hours, ending a year-long hiatus in European launches.

It is noteworthy that “Ariane 6” is the successor to “Ariane 5”, which was in service from 1996 until the summer of 2023, and is designed to launch satellites into space for commercial customers and the public sector.

The first commercial launch of the Ariane 6 rocket is scheduled to take place before the end of the year.