Everything is ready for the takeoff of Ariane 6, the largest and most powerful rocket developed by Europe. The European Space Agency (ESA), made up of 22 countries, including Spain, is confident that this new vehicle will allow it to access space independently to launch institutional and also private robotic missions, without having to depend on companies such as SpaceX, run by the tycoon Elon Musk. The rocket, as tall as an 18-storey building and weighing more than 500 tonnes, is scheduled to take off at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), one hour after the initial plan. You can follow it live on the EL PAÍS website.

“It is indescribable to be standing next to the colossal Ariane 6,” said ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher on Tuesday on the social network X from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. “I am experiencing a wide range of emotions as we prepare to make European history, to contribute to its future and that of future generations,” he added.

Three fighter planes of the French Air Force are deployed The French military is also involved in the operation near the spaceport as part of Operation Titan, the military operation to ensure that the airspace is clear for the Ariane to take off. French Army ships and anti-aircraft weapons are also involved, a security device that is not usually used for other launches and which shows the geostrategic importance of Tuesday’s inaugural flight. This South American town in the middle of the jungle is an overseas department of France, which is also the largest contributor to Ariane rockets, as its companies are responsible for 55.6% of the rocket. Thirteen countries are involved in the manufacture of this new space vehicle, including Spain, which contributes 4.7%. The total budget for the Ariane 6 programme has been almost 4 billion euros so far.

The launch window lasts until midnight. If all goes well, this maiden flight of Ariane 6 will last almost three hours. The rocket will first use its two solid-fuel boosters to lift off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. About two minutes later, these components will be released and the main stage will begin operating first, followed by the upper stage, which will be responsible for carrying Ariane 6 into a circular orbit at an altitude of almost 600 kilometres.

Inside the rocket’s upper capsule, the fairing, are several experimental satellites, including one created by students from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia, which will be launched into orbit. Afterwards, there will be several test firings of the new thrusters of the upper stage of the rocket, a technological innovation that will allow the deployment of several instruments in different orbits. Ariane 6 is not reusable, but this technology will allow it to place constellations of satellites in space and then re-enter the atmosphere and fall to Earth so as not to contribute to the growing mass of space debris orbiting the planet.

ESA wants to drastically reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, which is why it is also developing a hydrogen electrolysis plant at its Kourou spaceport to fuel future rockets. In its current configuration, the Ariane 62 has two solid-fuel boosters that are released about two minutes after takeoff. There is a more powerful future version, the Ariane 64, with four boosters. Then there is a main and upper stage that consume liquid oxygen and hydrogen stored at 180 and 250 degrees below zero respectively. It is this last part of the rocket that will undergo several test ignitions and shutdowns during Tuesday’s flight, which lasts almost three hours in total.

If all goes well, ESA hopes to launch another Ariane in December this year and gradually increase the number of launches to ten per year.

The main shortcoming of this large European rocket is that it is only qualified to launch satellites and robotic space exploration missions. In theory, it could be adapted to be able to carry astronauts to the International Space Station, since it has enough power to do so, although it would first have to pass all the qualification tests, something that may not be reasonable given that this orbital laboratory is close to exhausting its life and being buried in the ocean. The great European shortcoming remains the inability to send astronauts into space, especially to the Moon and beyond, for which it remains totally dependent on its allies. Until the outbreak of the Ukrainian War in February 2022, Europeans travelled to space in Russian Soyuz spacecraft, designed in the 1960s and still extremely reliable today. After the sanctions and the breakdown of relations with Russia, the only current option is to travel with the Americans or a private company: Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

