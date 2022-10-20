Home page World

Of: Bettina Menzel

Split

The corona pandemic shook up the schedule for the new Ariane 6 launch vehicle and caused high costs. © picture alliance/dpa/ESA | David Ducros

The Ariane 6 launch vehicle is intended to make European space travel more competitive. The flagship project is about nothing less than Europe’s independent access to space.

Paris – Three years later than originally planned, the new European launch vehicle Ariane 6 is to complete its maiden flight at the end of next year. There is sufficient progress for this, as the head of the European space agency Esa, Josef Aschbacher, told the German Press Agency in Paris. In order to keep the new start date in 2023, tests must still be successful. In the long term, the ESA Director General has his sights set on the moon: European astronauts are expected to set foot on Earth’s satellite before the end of this decade.

The corona pandemic repeatedly thwarted Ariane-Start

The hydrogen tank of the upper stage of an Ariane 6 rocket. Ariane 6 tank components are produced at Airbus (archive image, March 8, 2019). © IMAGO / Lars Berg

Ariane 6 is considered one of the showcase projects in European space travel. According to Esa, the launch date of the European launch vehicle is now estimated for the last quarter of 2023. “We have confidence (…) that this is a very realistic date,” Aschbacher continued. Ariane 6 is the successor to Ariane 5, which has been in service since 1996. It is intended to carry satellites into space for commercial and public clients and is significantly cheaper than its predecessor. Europe’s space flight should make them more competitive. The new rocket should also take over launches from the Soyuz launch vehicle. According to Esa, the development costs have so far amounted to almost 4 billion euros.

Space Pictures of the Week: “James Webb” visits the legendary “Pillars of Creation” View photo gallery

The new launch vehicle was originally supposed to start in 2020, but the launch has been postponed several times, partly because of the corona pandemic. “Of course we have now given a conservative date, I would say, because we need a certain degree of planning security,” Aschbacher told the dpa on Wednesday. On the one hand for the development of Ariane 6 and on the other hand to draw up a plan for its use. One feels obliged to move forward as quickly as possible, because ultimately it is about Europe’s independent access to space.

Ariane 6: To keep launch date, the rocket program still has to reach milestones

According to Aschbacher, the rocket program still has to reach certain milestones in order to stick to the target date. The overheating tests of the upper stage on the test bench of the German Aerospace Center (DLR) in Lampoldshausen, Baden-Württemberg, would have to be completed successfully, the combined tests at the European spaceport in Kourou in French Guiana and the review of the launch system would have to be started. Rocket maker ArianeGroup announced that a first hot-run test of the complete upper stage was successfully launched earlier this month.

ESA director general wants to see European astronauts on the moon before the end of this decade

In a dpa interview in September, Aschbacher named major goals for European space travel. “I want to see a European astronaut on the moon before the end of this decade,” said Aschbacher confidently. This plan could possibly be implemented in concrete terms by the NASA moon program “Artemis”. This offers the possibility to bring astronauts to the planned station in the lunar orbit, the “Lunar Gateway”.

“Three flights for ESA astronauts have currently been agreed with NASA. We may also be able to bring an astronaut to the moon ourselves,” says Aschbacher. There is no firm commitment, but he brings the topic “every time on the table” when he meets Nasa boss Bill Nelson, said the ESA boss in an interview in September. But NASA also had problems with its moon rocket. However, the launch of the Artemis had to be postponed indefinitely in September due to a tank leak.

At the International Aerospace Exhibition in Berlin in June: Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) with ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher (far left) and two ESA astronauts. © IMAGO / Political Moments

Esa boss sees the moon as a “new economic area”

From the point of view of the General Director, a return to the moon is not only symbolic. The 60-year-old believes that the moon will develop into a new economic area that will flourish in the next decade. “We are just beginning to use the moon sustainably for our projects this time. When Columbus came to America, he didn’t know at first what it all meant either.”

The ESA director general has his eye on the moon for Europe, while the boss of the private space company SpaceX looks to Mars. Elon Musk wants to bring humanity to the “red planet” in the long term and keeps setting milestones on the way there. For example, SpaceX constructed a reusable rocket for the first time, or recently, together with Axiom Space and NASA, brought the first completely private crew to the International Space Station ISS (dpa/bme).