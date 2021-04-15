The Madrid Open, the first tournament of the WPT season, has brought changes at the top of the men’s and women’s rankings. In the defeat, Juan Lebrón returns to the first position he already occupied and now succeeds his partner Ale Galán for that of the readjustment of the ranking; in triumph, Ariana Sánchez (Reus, 23 years old) rises alone to first place, and becomes the youngest number one in history without sharing the position. “I think that at some point it had already been, but with my partner. Being it individually is not important because we are starting the season, but in some way it remains there, and it makes illusion” says the Catalan,

Ari is one of the players who has always led the way. At the age of 19, with Marta Ortega as a partner, she won her first tournament, in Santander, and became the youngest in the WPT to lift a title (Bea González would break it in 2020). An insolent slob is still remembered from that tournament at the decisive moment of the match in the final: “I wouldn’t do it today, I think a tie break maybe he would have to assure. But I was 19 years old, and I didn’t think about the moment or what we were playing for, it just seemed like a good shot. “

In those four years, Ari has become one of the best professionals, and she has a new partner this season, Paula Josemaría, tafter having done it the previous two years with Allejandra Salazar, With which he has made full: “We have understood each other very well, we have made a team from the first minute, and we feel very happy on the court, because she is a great player, who is left-handed, who defines, who takes a lot of space in the center I like to control the game more from the backhand. In Madrid I went to the final so calm, without pressure, and I had never felt that. I think the same thing happens to Paula. Look, when I called her to play together she answered yes in a matter of seconds; She didn’t ask me for time to think about it because it made her as excited as me. “

Adeslas Madrid Open

Victor Lerena (EFE)

Of course, to play together Ari and Paula make a great effort, because while one resides in Barcelona, ​​the Extremaduran has returned to Valladolid, with the coach who launched it two years ago “and how I wanted to continue with Gustavo Pratto, well, very good “ although they adapt to working together a few days a week.

The season has started very well for this couple who stand out for being short (1.60 meters Paula, and 1.65 Ari) but who are huge on the track, and Ari remembers that they have been “The Sánchez Alayeto Twins who have made them all evolve. They imposed a game so physical that at one point it was impossible for the rest to stand up to them”, but now “many high-level couples and it will be verified throughout the season. That has just started”,

Since backhand players are powerful, Ari seems an exception, and although Marta Marrero called her to play with her on the drive, “A position that I love and that I’m sure I’ll play at some point,” he says, for now he looks with a lot of time ahead on the left. He dislikes that his image is bland “because people see me as serious, and think I am an edge, but it is because I am very shy, but whoever treats me knows that I am nice”, admits they are sarcasm. (I attest that it is accessible and pleasant),