The nutritional supplements market has not stopped expanding in recent decades, a phenomenon that has grown exponentially thanks to social networks. Almost every week, they are put into circulation supposed benefits of a new productoften of exotic origin, or some advice of influencers. The danger of these trends is consume substances without information and that even They can put our health at risk.

A recent study by the MAPFRE Foundation and the Spanish Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics encrypted that more than 7 out of 10 people use these products in Spain. An undoubtedly very high figure that the report attributes to several factors: “The sports marketthe emergence of the call personalized nutritionand the aging of the population, as well as the growing market on-line and its ease of acquisition.” They also identify the population millennialwomen and those over 60 years of age as the most consuming groups.

Continuing with the report, it reveals that the Spanish population especially uses vitamins are those with the highest market volumefollowed by minerals and plants. Consumption patterns may be affected by “aggressive and misleading” advertisingaccording to the authors of the report, hence the need for all consumption to go through a medical consultation.

Beware of unfortunate combinations

As noted, vitamin supplements are subject to changing fashions. In the field of vitaminsthere is currently an important call about D3 to strengthen the immune system. The extra calcium it provides could form undesirable calcium deposits if vitamin K2 is not combinedas indicated by the pharmacist Ariana Medizade on her social networks.

In the area of ​​interactions with medications, Medizade highlights the St. John’s Wort, recommended for anxiety and depressionsince it interferes with contraceptives to the point of reduce its activity in blood circulation.

Not only are vitamins and plants the star compounds of these supplements, but minerals also have a prominent place. Magnesium is one of the most consumed, and can be found in isolation or combined with other types of minerals. Combinations that are not always lucky, according to Medizade: Taking it with zinc will reduce its effectiveness in the body.

Five questions to ask yourself before consuming them

From the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) emphasize the importance of formulating five simple questions before making the decision of consuming a product with these characteristics:

I need it? A rich and varied diet provides essential nutrients, so they cannot replace the value of food. Is buying online safe? There is an infinite variety of websites that offer products, so you have to make sure of the reliability of the store in question and their condition. Should I inform my doctor? Yes, because chronic diseases, medications or surgeries can be greatly compromised by the consumption of these supplements. Can I take more than the recommended amount? No, we risk dangerous health effects, especially if consumption has been prolonged over time. Does it promise miraculous results? Be wary because no supplement treats or cures diseases.

References

Mapfre Foundation (2021). Use of nutritional supplements in the Spanish population. https://www.fundacionmapfre.org/publicaciones/todas/uso-suplementos-nutricionales-poblacion-espanola/

