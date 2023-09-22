Months after the call passion trilogywhich brought together three first novels of unusual crudeness in a single volume published by Anagrama, Ariana Harwicz (Buenos Aires, 1977) returns to the fray with The noise of an era (Gatopardo), a mixture of essay and personal chronicle in which he opposes the dogmas of political correctness in the name of the freedom and integrity of the artist. Meanwhile, he is preparing for the imminent filming of the film adaptation of Kill yourself, love, which Martin Scorsese will produce and Jennifer Lawrence will star. “Netflix wanted to buy it for me, but I was afraid that they would make a feminist pamphlet,” she says in a cafe in her neighborhood in Paris, next to the National Library of France, where the writer has lived for 15 years.

Ask. He writes that until the 20th century there were avant-garde and rupture. In our century you don’t detect any?

Answer. In previous centuries there was a different courage. When I read Jacques the fatalist, by Diderot, I told my teacher: “How modern he was.” He answered me: “No, we are the ancients.” Not even in art, music, theater or cinema today do I observe that transgression.

Q. The book starts strong: “Politically correct is the gangrene of art in this century.” He denounces a literature whose mandate is to create “works in which hatred, discrimination and offense are cancelled.”

R. There may be someone writing in an attic who doesn’t fit this definition, but generally speaking I don’t see a great desire to go against the grain. The interesting thing is to ask why. I attribute it to the fear of being wrong about something and being exiled, annihilated, annulled. In other centuries, perpetrators were not publicly murdered as they are now.

Q. Well, some went to jail.

R. Yes, almost everyone I’m interested in ended up there, like Cervantes, Oscar Wilde or Dostoevsky. Flaubert or Pasolini faced trials for their alleged obscenity. But I don’t think their contemporaries were dedicated to judging them: “This one yes, this one no.” Today a single wrong step can have fierce consequences and ruin you.

Q. He says that few dare to go against the current. What does that current consist of for you?

R. I define it as “the Sally Rooney syndrome”, the Irish writer, who refused to sell the translation rights of her latest novel to an Israeli publisher. This political militancy is calculated, because she knows that her potential readership, mostly progressive, is against Israeli policies. And that strategic militancy also has an impact on what she writes. She has been creating marketing literature.

Q. How do you explain this change?

R. I would love to know. My generation did not live through the war, it was our grandparents who arrived on ships fleeing pogroms and concentration camps, but we were born during a dictatorship or just after. Maybe that’s why we pathologically avoid conflict, the panic of being sent to a virtual Siberia. And that has an effect on the art we make.

The market treats minorities as a quota. “He takes advantage of them as if they were the bearded woman or the town dwarf.”

Q. “This era reads poorly because it reads from identity,” he writes. What does it have against identity?

R. Identity is a regression typical of the 21st century. Every century has its obsessions and excesses, and I suppose this is the one we have had. Through the United States, gender and race identity has been imposed as the central issue of our time, when this identity politics is contrary to art.

Q. In what sense?

R. None of the great artists agreed with that unique identity. They were men and women at the same time, like Virginia Woolf, or bourgeois who deeply hated the bourgeoisie. The system, the Church, the empire or the patriarchy told them who they were, and they refused to accept that definition. In the 21st century we embrace that unique identity with fervor, as if it were a cause of transgression. I think it’s a trap.

Q. In the book he assures that this issue will no longer be central.

R. Yes, because we already see its harmful effects. Trans authors are only asked about being trans, when many want to write about other things. What began as an affirmation of being, a liberation against binaries, ends up being a trap of the market, which tells them: “Didn’t you want to be trans? Well now you will be trans and only trans.”

Q. If these minorities are not vindicated, are they not condemned to forever occupy subordinate spaces?

R. I want all minorities to have dignified lives, to register the sex they want on their identity documents, to get married and to have visibility. It is a question of human dignity. What I don’t like is that the market treats them as quotas. It is a way of taking advantage of them and making fun of them.

Q. Isn’t enjoying a certain equality of opportunities part of that human dignity you talk about?

R. Maybe in 30 or 40 years we will see a more sophisticated representation, but today I see only an advantage. It is similar to what happened in other times with the bearded woman or the town dwarf.

The author is already censored from home. The editor does not have to do anything, there are no dangerous books.”

Q. He writes that looking for a translator of African descent to translate another author of the same origin is “typical of fascism.”

R. It is fascist in the totalitarian sense, yes. What shocks me most is that we accept it without question. I cannot believe that this century accepts that reduction to ethnic and biological condition. What we say to black translators who, because they were born with black skin, are obliged to translate other people with black skin. In another century an intellectual revolution would have sparked.

Q. He opposes what he calls “a totalitarian democracy.”

R. It strikes me that we no longer live in a dictatorship, that Franco and Videla are already gone, but when I meet with writers in a cafe we ​​talk in low voices when we question feminism or identity policies. What are we afraid of if they are not going to torture us, if they are not going to come home to arrest us at dawn? They recommend that I write on the flap of my books that I am a rebel and a feminist, so as not to alienate my readers. But, if I accepted it, I would stop being a rebel and a feminist.

Q. Do you consider yourself a feminist?

R. Not on lapels or on Twitter. All the writers I admire were mental hermaphrodites and even questioned feminists, such as Marguerite Duras or Marguerite Yourcenar. Silvina Ocampo or Aurora Venturini were not feminists.

Q. “We would have to think about what changed in this century, why the act of writing broke away from its exceptional character, or why democracy, that is, the plague, came to it,” he writes.

R. This is going to be unpleasant, but before writing was an elitist act, and not because of the social origin of the authors. Writing was an exceptional act, it was an act of absolute intellectual sacrifice. That character of exceptionality was lost, today anyone writes in the name of diversity and democracy, but what they write no longer responds to the meaning that art should have: it does not break with anything and does not show any complexity.

Q. For you, who has the right to write?

R. We all have the right to commit suicide. But I distinguish between the real writer and the “professional” writer. Now it is believed that by defending good causes one has the right to be published and read. I believe that defending good causes can legitimize you as a citizen, but not as a writer.

Q. He also doesn’t like the so-called cancel culture.

R. Neruda, Sartre and Beauvoir were excellent writers and bad people in their private lives. A writer can help you with his texts to think about the world, console you from death and illness or allow you to have moments of kindness that you would not have achieved alone, and at the same time be a murderer, a rapist or a pedophile. And, conversely, not all writers who defend good causes help you think better about the world. Caravaggio was a murderer. Picasso was a degenerate. Žižek likes Stalin, he has a poster in his bedroom.

Q. Do you always manage to separate the author and his work?

R. Céline’s books have changed my life and, at the same time, it is inevitable to think about her anti-Semitic pamphlets. She wouldn’t go to her grave to put flowers on him, but she wouldn’t remove him from a school program either. Those who refuse to read Céline or visit an exhibition by the British sculptor Eric Gill, who abused one of her daughters, then drive cars from German companies that supported the Nazis or buy clothes from brands that enslave children in Asian factories .

“A writer can help you think about the world or console you about death and, at the same time, be a murderer, a rapist or a pedophile.”

Q. Is your narrative devoid of self-censorship, of conformism, of submission to the rules with which the publishing market works?

R. I try, although it is impossible to control the subconscious of a work. When I write, I try to hold at gunpoint any thoughts that might prove that I belong to the era. Degas said that he painted against his adversaries. I also choose my enemies, or my enemies choose me, and I write in an invisible crusade against them.

Q. Has an editor ever asked you to smooth out a manuscript?

R. Never, although it may happen in larger publishing groups. In reality, when I talk about censorship, I am referring more to self-censorship. Today the writer is already censored from home. Now the editor no longer has to do anything, because dangerous books no longer exist. What if Nabokov had been asked to make Lolita an adult so as not to offend anyone? He risked scandal. I don’t see that Nabokovian gesture anywhere.

Q. He includes in the book a list of “selected works”, from his admired Thomas Bernhard and Imre Kertész to the paintings of Sofonisba Anguissola and the music of Stevie Wonder.

R. It is not an exhaustive list, but they are some of my references. I insist, there may be someone hiding in a basement making revolutionary music, but no one in the mainstream He does nothing comparable to what Stevie Wonder did, who is a guerrilla. In my youth, music made you want to burn everything, to question everything. Even superstars like Madonna or George Michael helped us think and think about ourselves. Today’s music is anti-music. All singers speak the same. Well, actually everyone talks the same… “A toxic relationship.” “Empowerment.” “Machirulo.” I do not accept that vocabulary, because it would be like accepting an envelope of money. Those who speak the same can never write differently.

‘The noise of an era’. Ariana Harwicz. Leopard, 2023. 176 pages. 17.95 euros.

