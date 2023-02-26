They did it again! The Weekend and Ariana Grande team up once again and present their fourth release together after the success of “Save your tears” in 2021.

They never disappoint. Ariana Grande He returned to music thanks to his friend and colleague Abel Makkonen, better known by his stage name The Weekend. Once again, both artists demonstrate their vocal skills and how good they sound together by presenting the official release of “Die for you Remix”. For days, the musicians generated high expectations among their followers to finally release the song on the afternoon of February 24, which immediately became a trend on social networks.

Ariana Grande and The Weekend in “Die for you Remix”

“Die for you”, original song by The Weekend, It was first released in 2016 as part of his “Starboy” album. Now, more than six years later, the theme is coming to light again, but with a new version accompanied by the melodious voice of Ariana Grande. Although this single has not been considered totally new, the singer’s interpretation has given a different touch to the already well-known hit.

With almost four minutes of lyrics, this new edition of the single presents Ariana’s participation as a response to the first verse that Abel sings on said theme. As is known, this dynamic was previously used by them when they made “Save your tears”, a joint composition, in 2021.

When did you know about the collaboration?

The fourth collaboration of both was announced by the interpreter of “Positions” when, through social networks, she shared a short video in which she is seen working in the studio, after a few years away from music. The publication caused a stir among her fans and speculation about an upcoming release began.

“I wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after 14 hours of shooting on set. This small exception was worth making.” was the message added by the singer Ariana Grande in his Instagram post.