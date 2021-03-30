Ariana Grande confirmed her incorporation in the American program The Voice this Tuesday, March 30. The singer made the announcement with a post on her social networks.

Through Instagram, the recent Grammy winner revealed that she will replace Nick Jonas and accompany Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as trainers of the participants of the season 21.

“Surprise! I am beyond happy, honored, excited to join Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton (the other coaches on the show) next season! ”The young artist wrote.

The message was accompanied by a photo of Ariana Grande posing next to the famous judges’ chair on the NBC set.

However, it would not be the singer’s first appearance in television. In 2016, he performed with Christina Aguilera to perform the songs “Into you” and “Dangerous woman”.

Ariana Grande to take Nick Jonas’s place

Although she will replace the artist as coach, the media Page six assured that the doors will remain open for the former member of the Jonas Brother, who could return in a future season.

“She is replacing Nick Jonas, who is a [entrenador] in the current season, but he won’t be gone forever. Nick will remain in rotation with other stars who have appeared on the show. The most probable thing is that it will return soon ”, detailed the means.

Ariana Grande in the famous chair from The voice. Photo: capture / Instagram

Ariana Grande, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.