Whenever a celebrity talks about cosmetic touches, whether because they have had them or not, they make headlines. “Being fully transparent, and as a person who works in the beauty industry, I will tell you something while I do my lip makeup.” This is how Ariana Grande (Florida, 30 years old) begins a video on YouTube channel Vogue, in which the artist has shared the secrets of her makeup routine with her followers. The vocalist of songs world famous as side to side either One Last Time He has confessed, through tears, the problems he had after injecting Botox into his lips and face. “I’ve had a lot of lip filler over the years. I stopped doing it in 2018 because I simply felt like I was hiding,” says the artist who is now also a businesswoman in the cosmetics industry and an actress.

The founder of REM Beauty engages in an intimate conversation with her followers in which she has no qualms about openly sharing her experience. “For years, I used makeup as a disguise or as something to hide behind. That was the goal. More hair, more and more; the thicker the eye line… All that can be nice sometimes, and I still like it.” Ella Grande acknowledges in this way that she has improved her relationship with herself since she stopped aesthetic injections. “I was exposed to a lot of people’s opinions from a young age and it seems like people always have something to say about your appearance. It is difficult to know what to listen to and what not to listen to, but I was 17 years old and I didn’t know how to do it,” the artist recalls about the moment when she began to have aesthetic touch-ups on her face. Now, she says, she likes to see her expression lines.

Ariana Grande emphasizes that her words in the video section Beauty Secrets of the magazine are simple opinions. “These are just thoughts that I feel we should be able to discuss. If we’re sitting here talking about beauty secrets, damn it, let’s leave it all out there.” Furthermore, he explains that for a time he conceived of beauty as a way to “stay hidden.” “Aging can be such a beautiful thing,” she says before adding with a laugh: “Could I get a lifting In 10 years? “I could, yes.”

“I didn’t expect to be moved,” the artist confessed shortly after the video was published in a publication on your Instagram account, in which he accumulates 379 million followers. “It’s definitely not the best time I’ve done my makeup, but I had a great time,” he jokes in his post.

Ariana Grande is not the only one celebrity who wanted to share his bad experiences with Botox. Nicole Kidman, actress and Oscar winner for the Virgina Woolf film The hours, He confessed in an interview with the Italian newspaper The Republic having used Botox in the past, something he described as an “unfortunate experience.” “I gave it up and now I can finally move my face again.” The actress has stated on multiple occasions that she feels “very proud” of using rejuvenation remedies that do not involve undergoing surgery: “I always wear sunscreen, I don’t smoke and I take care of myself through exercise.”

Television star Kim Kardashian was one of the first celebrities to publicly acknowledge her bad experience with injections of this botulinum toxin. The rich businesswoman, owner of a clothing brand and a makeup brand, took advantage of the broadcast of her program Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in 2010, to make the complaint. “In the program you will have seen that I had some bruises around my eyes after the procedure, which is completely natural, but since I had not researched the possible side effects, the truth is that I was scared. “Botox is absolutely unnecessary for me at this age,” stated the founder of Skims, who was 30 years old at the time.

Ariana Grande is in a slightly calmer moment right now after becoming the protagonist of the media spotlight last July when she announced her divorce from Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage. Shortly after, it came to light that the singer had started a relationship with actor Jonathan Bailey, her partner in the film haunted —in which she plays Glinda The Good—, which also ended up breaking up her marriage.