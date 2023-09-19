Ariana Grande, 30, and Dalton Gómez, 27, are definitively beginning a new stage in their lives. The singer and actress, and her still husband, have begun divorce proceedings after months apart. The legal procedure comes after a few weeks in which both have worked out all the details of the agreement in private and always with a desire for understanding, as anticipated. Magazine People this September 18. Laura Wasser, the reigning divorce lawyer in Hollywood, has filed for divorce from the singer, citing “irreconcilable differences.” For her part, the real estate agent has followed the same steps almost simultaneously. The official divorce news came two months after the separation news, because Grande and Gomez were “taking their time together to slowly work out the details of the agreement in private.”

A source close to the singer has confirmed to People that the relationship between the ex-couple these months has been by mutual agreement: “They have been very affectionate and respectful of each other in every step of this process.” Something that has probably contributed to the fact that, according to Page Sixhad a prenuptial agreement signed. As TMZ reported, what has now been known when filing the divorce papers is that the couple has been separated since last February 20, although their breakup was not public until July. The source has explained to People that the marriage stopped working once the Grammy winner moved to London to film Wicked, the musical success that swept Broadway theaters that is now being transferred to the big screen, and that distance caused its havoc. “Ariana has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During her marriage, he was her number one fan,” the source added that she has preferred to maintain her anonymity.

The now husband and wife began dating in January 2020 and made their relationship official when they appeared together in the music video for the singer’s song with Justin Bieber. Stuck with U, in May of that same year. After announcing their engagement, they married in an intimate ceremony on May 15, 2021 with just over 20 guests. A private wedding that took place at the singer’s house side to side, which he bought from Ellen DeGeneres in Montecito – the same development where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Enrique and Meghan, reside with their children. While the two kept their relationship private, Grande celebrated her second wedding anniversary in May by sharing a snap of the two in a story from her Instagram, along with a message: “I love him so much.”

After the news of their separation, People confirmed that the artist is dating the co-star of Wicked and Broadway alum Ethan Slater. The actor married his high school classmate, Lilly Jay, in November 2018, with whom he welcomed his first and only child. Slater filed for divorce from Jay in July, the same month news of the artist’s breakup broke. So the new couple’s relationship actually began as two love triangles. “The truth is that Ariana and Ethan did not start seeing each other until both parties separated, respectfully,” confirmed a close friend of the couple at the time.

“They are doing everything they can to balance the fact that they are in the public eye with the desire to be respectful of all parties involved,” he says now. Page Six about the steps of their divorce. “They’re just trying to live their new relationship in private,” she concludes. Grande will play the witch Glinda, while Slater will take on the role of Boq in Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation. The film began filming in the United Kingdom in 2022 and is scheduled for release in November 2024.