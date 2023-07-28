It is being the summer of breakups —Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro—, surprise couples —Tom Brady and Irina Shayk— and births. In recent weeks, there has been a lot of talk about Ariana Grande (Boca Raton, Florida, 30 years old), but the reason is not her music or the premiere of her next film project, but her separation. It was the American media People, page six and TMZ those who gave one of the most unexpected exclusives of the year: the singer was divorcing her until then husband, Dalton Gomez. At that moment, when it seemed like another break, there was nothing to foreshadow that there would be third parties —and even fourth— involved.

The same media that broke the news soon linked the American artist with actor Ethan Slater, her co-star in wicked, production that will be released next year. Both Grande and Slater were married and both, according to the same sources, have ended their marriages at the same time. What at first seemed mere speculation has ended with the actor’s ex-wife speaking publicly about this scandal that has made headlines in the American chronicle.

According to the documents to which he has had access the portal TMZ, This same Wednesday Slater filed the divorce petition in a New York court. It is not a friendly break, far from it, since sources close to the ex-wife of the actor, Lilly Jay, have assured that she is “devastated” by his decision to end his marriage and go with the singer. In addition, they allege that Jay feels “betrayed” not only by Slater, but also by Grande, whom she came to know in person because of her strong friendship with her husband. In fact, the interpreter of Thank U, Next gave I like to a post from her now-partner, in which she described Jay as “the most wonderful mom/person in the world.” The ex-partner had her first child last year, in August. Now it is no longer possible to access the actor’s Instagram account, since he has decided to put it private.

But leaving aside the information from the couple’s close sources, it was Jay herself who decided to break her silence and speak publicly for the first time. she has done it through page sixin a statement in which he defines his family as “collateral damage”: “[Ariana] is really the problem. She is not good friends with her friends. Although according to their version it may seem that this relationship began when they were still together, sources close to Grande and Slater have denied these speculations and have stated that the actors “did not become romantically involved” until they broke up with their respective partners. “I am focused on rebuilding a life for our son and rebuilding a life for him,” Jay has defended, “it is what I am trying to do and it is my only goal.”

It is not the only means of communication with which he has spoken. He has also done it with TMZ, the first to break the news of Grande’s divorce. “I am just asking for privacy and respect as a person who is not part of the entertainment industry and especially as a mother. I ask that you leave me alone so that I can rebuild my life and raise the beautiful child I gave birth to last year,” Jay defends.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez broke up their marriage earlier this year. They met in 2020 and that same year the singer confirmed that they had gotten engaged. The wedding was secret and took place in May 2021, with only 20 guests. It was at the singer’s house in Montecito, a town located an hour from Los Angeles. “They married. It was something very small and intimate, less than 20 people. The place was full of love, ”she told the magazine then. People Big’s representative. Unlike Slater and Jay, the ex-married couple ended their union peacefully and are still calling each other and being friends now. For their part, Slater and Jay have been together since High School, although they did not go through the altar until 2018.

Rumors of Grande’s breakup, which ended up being confirmed just hours later, began when the singer appeared at the Wimbledon men’s final without her wedding ring. In recent years, the singer has hardly been seen publicly and rarely attends public and large events.

Slater rose to fame in 2018 after playing SpongeBob in the Broadway musical. The actor managed to get the attention of the film industry thanks to his impressive vocal performance. On the contrary, Grande, who has been in front of the spotlights and cameras since she was a child, has decided to put her career as a singer on hold — momentarily — to focus on film and television.

At the moment, the couple has not yet been seen in public and there are few images in which they appear together — the only ones that exist were taken at the beginning of the year during the recordings of wicked—. The soap opera has only just begun, although Grande is not expected to speak publicly about it.