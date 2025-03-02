Since Margot Robbie posed with all the models of Barbie For the promotional tour of the film on Mattel’s doll, the actresses that follow their example are more and more and are inspired by the looks of their characters for the campaigns of the movies.

Zendayaya did it with Dune: Part 2 And they have done it again Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erico for WICKED. The Broadway musical adaptation has convinced criticism and public with the premiere of its first part (the second arrives in Cinemas in November this year), and the awards season has also surrendered to the phenomenon.

In The 2025 Oscar Awards, that are celebrated today in Los Angeles, WICKED Opt 10 statuettes, including Best Film, Best Actress for Ento and Best Secondary Actress for Grande. The interpreters also star Defying Gravity, The Wizard and I, What Is This Feeling? either Popular.

Large and Ento have been one of the first stars to step on the red carpet and have dazzled with their looks, once again inspired by Glinda and Elphaba. Grande has honored her character’s pink color in a Schiaparelli dress, while Ento has surprised with an impressive velvety dark green attire, nod to Elphaba, by Louis Vuitton.

Do you want to be up to the last of all the novelties of film and series? Sign up for our Newsletter.