Six decades after Rita Moreno won an Oscar for her performance as “Anita” in the remembered musical, DeBose followed in her footsteps and won the Oscar for best supporting actress in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “Love Without Barriers.” In fact, Rita Moreno appears in the film starring in a character created exclusively for her.

The Afro-Latin actress wins Best Supporting Actress at the 94th Academy Awards, thus surpassing the performances of jessie buckley (The dark daughter), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard: A Winning Family) and Judi Dench (Belfast).

In his message of thanks, DeBose expressed: “now we see why Anita says: ‘I want to be in the United States’, because Even in this tired world we live in, dreams do come true, and that’s a really encouraging thing right now.”

First queer Afro-Latina to win this Oscar

In the audience was his predecessor Rita Moreno, to whom DeBose dedicated some moving words: “I am very grateful that your Anita has paved the way for many Anitas like me. Love you very much”.

Ariana DeBose also thanked her family and reflected on her past growing up as an “openly queer and Afro-Latino woman of color,” highlighting the importance of art in her life.

