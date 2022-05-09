United States.- Hispanic actress Ariana DeBose, Oscar winner for her role as Anita in “West Side Story”, will present on June 12 the gala of the Tony Awardswhich recognize the best broadway plays from the last season.

This was announced today by the organization of the contest, coinciding with the end of the period to opt for a nomination, before unveiling on May 9 the works aspiring to the award on the 75th anniversary of his gala, in the iconic Radio City Music Hall New York.

“I’m coming home! It’s an honor to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theater and, most importantly, to every member of this community who goes out of their way to ensure that the lights of Broadway have a chance to shine again,” she said in a statement.

Ariana DeBose at the Met Gala. Photo: Instagram

The prizes are awarded by the Broadway League and the American Theater Wingwhose managers highlighted in the note the choice of DeBose, highly acclaimed in Hollywood, for the “great moment” of the theater community after two difficult years of the pandemic.

by Bose31, of Puerto Rican descent, won recognition in Broadway as a supporting cast member in the famous musical “Hamilton” (2015) and was nominated for a Tony three years later for her role as “Disco Donna” in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.”

In addition to his merits in the theater, where has participated in other musicals like “Pippin” or “Motown the Musical,” the organization noted her television appearances and activism in defense of homeless youth, the LGBTQ community, and women’s reproductive rights.