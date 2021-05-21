Murad Al Youssef (Dubai)

The Emirati singer Aryam confirmed that she postponed the launch of her new works until this time due to the circumstances that passed by everyone, and chose to present her new song “Your Laughter”, stressing that it is the best time to introduce a new one.

Aryam told “Al-Ittihad” that she chose the Iraqi song as her first song before the summer days, and she loved to cooperate with the famous Iraqi composer Ali Saber. She said: His successes in melodies and singing special songs led me to communicate with him in order to prepare a melody for me from the Iraqi word, and we succeeded in this work that It carries the youthful spirit in its musical arrangement, which I collaborated with the Iraqi distributor Othman Abboud.

Aryam stated that she is happy to present the Iraqi word again with a different work with the Iraqi poet Muhammad al-Jubouri, stressing that the Iraqi style of word and melody has a large audience in the Gulf and the Arab world, which makes it one of the most successful songs, hoping to meet her song, which is now available on all social media. Your “laugh” is a success among the audience that is always waiting for new and different ones, and asks her to communicate with them.

Aryam confirmed that she is ready to launch a set of new singular works at the present time, including the Emirati folk song and other musical colors such as the Saudi and Kuwaiti colors from the Gulf songs, and she is about to finalize it in the coming days, excluding collecting songs and presenting them in one album now.

She drew attention to the importance of its activity on various social media sites, to give each digital platform a special time in which it follows the audience, their suggestions and comments that interest and follow them lovingly and continuously. Who is following her.