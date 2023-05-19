Ariaferma: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 3

This evening, Friday 19 May 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 3 the film Ariaferma, a 2021 film, directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo, starring Toni Servillo and Silvio Orlando, is broadcast. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

The film is set in a decommissioned prison, where only a few agents and very few inmates remain. The small group of prisoners waits to be transferred to a new prison, but day after day the wait leads them to give less and less importance to the rules, which seem to have no more value. The prisoners find themselves forming a new community, albeit a very fragile one…

Ariaferma: the cast of the film

The film features two extraordinary actors such as Silvio Orlando and Toni Servillo, for the first time together. In the cast also Fabrizio Ferracane, Salvatore Striano, Roberto De Francesco, Pietro Giuliano, Nicola Sechi, Leonardo Capuano, Antonio Buil Pueyo, Giovanni Vastarella, Francesca Ventriglia. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Toni Servillo as Gaetano Gargiulo

Silvio Orlando as Carmine Lagioia

Fabrizio Ferracane: Franco Coletti

Salvatore Striano: Cacace

Roberto De Francesco: Buonocore

Pietro Giuliano: Fantaccini

Nicola Sechi: Arzano

Leonardo Capuano: Sanna

Antonio Buil Pueyo: Bertoni

Giovanni Vastarella: Mazzena

Francesca Ventriglia: Director

Streaming and TV

Where to see Ariaferma on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Friday 19 May 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.