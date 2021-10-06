



















ARIAFERMA WEFT Still air, a film directed by Leonardo di Costanzo, is set in an abandoned prison, where only a few agents and very few inmates remain. The small group of inmates is waiting to be transferred to a new prison, but day after day the wait leads them to give less and less importance to the rules, which seem to no longer have any value. The prisoners find themselves forming a new community, albeit very fragile … The cast of the film includes Silvio Orlando And Toni Servillo, for the first time protagonists together.





















CRITICISM OF ARIAFERMA A continuous, exhausting unexploded tension, as in the best genre films, goes hand in hand with an extraordinary ability to tell events and characters characters in a nuanced way and without fear of complexity. With Ariaferma the director Leonardo Di Costanzo talks about prison, but also about all of us, about a life dominated by hierarchies, divisions and rules that must be overcome in the name of a common understanding, and a common humanity. Perfect faces and performers (Toni Servillo and Silvio Orlando protagonists of a competition of skill all in undertone), and a complex and intelligent writing that translates into very concrete and almost dreamlike images at the same time. One of the best films of Venice 2021, where it would have deserved the competition. (Federico Gironi – Comingsoon.it)

CURIOSITY ABOUT ARIAFERMA Presented at the Venice Film Festival 2021, in the Official Selection – Out of Competition Filming the film started on 12 November 2020 in the former San Sebastiano prison in Sassari. The Tempesta production company has decided to adopt the ecological protocol on the set of the film EcoMuvi, the only European regulation of environmental sustainability that can be fully certified for audiovisual production.







INTERPRETERS AND CHARACTERS OF ARIAFERMA































