Ariadne Diaz He surprised by revealing tragic news on Instagram. The actress said that her dog Tacha died when she was eaten by a crocodile. The 36-year-old interpreter said on December 30, through stories on her social platform, that she was shocked by how quickly the fateful event occurred when she was in Puerto Ballarte, a resort in Jalisco, on the Pacific coast of Mexico.

“Yesterday while we were returning home from the beach, which is one block from my house, a crocodile caught her. In a second, Tacha was gone “ , wrote.

The emotional farewell to Ariadne Díaz

The Mexican actress, known for her participation in soap operas The woman of the Gale (2012) and The malquerida 2 (2014), published a photograph of his pet when he was still a puppy, along with an emotional farewell message.

“ I never imagined that yesterday would be his last day in this world , that that story would be her last video, that I didn’t have time to hug her and tell her how much I love her and how much I would miss her. I love you Tacha, I loved you from the first moment I saw you and I love you even after you left, “he said.

Ariadne Díaz asks not to neglect her pets

Finally, Ariadne Díaz allowed herself to send advice to the followers who live in the area.

“I ask you to be extremely careful in this entire area. I have found crocodiles outside my house, on the beach and even in the sea. It was an instant, a second ”, he concluded.