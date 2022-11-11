A sports bar in the wealthy Condesa neighborhood, in the Mexican capital, was the place where Ariadna Fernanda López crossed paths with those today arrested for her femicide. The young woman went to work as a waitress at Sixtie’s four years ago. Her mother had died, and she needed to work to support herself. There she met Rautel Astudillo, a client with a lot of money, and Vanessa Flores, a co-worker, both linked today to the process for her femicide. She also met a large part of her friends, who spent this last week demanding justice from contradicting political and judicial authorities. The death of Ariadna, 27, has shaken a country that has first seen a man mourn her death on camera, and days later, in bloody images released, has seen the same man carry the lifeless body to get rid of the. The case reopens the debate on how much weight money and influence have within a broken judicial system, which barely punishes the aggressors.

Ariadna’s face has been painted, like that of so many other women murdered in Mexico, on the banners that her friends prepared to protest against femicide. Her memory of her closest friends paints her as a “very funny” young woman, with a “joyful vibe” and “her own light.” José Luis Guzmán, one of her friends, remembers her as a lover of classic rock, The Doors was her favorite band, and assures that she knew entire chapters of El Chavo del 8 by heart. She was also a person who carried enormous sadness since the death of her mother. Her father did not maintain contact with her, and her three half-siblings hardly spoke to her, says Guzmán. They kicked her out of her house where she lived with her mother when she died, and from one moment to the next she was left on the street. “One day they changed the locks and she couldn’t get in anymore,” says another friend, who prefers not to reveal her name. That led her to work at Sixtie’s four years ago, until the pandemic hit. She then lost her job and opened her own manicure business.

On Wednesday, November 2, when the environment had not heard from her for two days, the friends recognized her body through a publication on social networks. A couple of cyclists had found her lifeless body next to a road in Tepoztlán and had uploaded photos of her tattoos so that her family could recognize her. The police investigation reconstructed part of Ariadna’s last moments alive. On the night of October 30, the young woman went to the Fisher’s restaurant in the Condesa neighborhood, in the Mexican capital, to meet Vanessa, Rautel and other people. After spending about an hour there, she boarded a truck with the group and they went to the defendant’s home, at 175 Campeche Street, on the first floor.

Footage from the building’s cameras shows everyone getting out of the van in the parking lot and entering the apartment. Inside the house, Vanessa told Ariadna’s friends, was a Rautel guard named Ernesto and his wife, the accused’s brother, the couple who are now in custody and the victim. The videos show that the friends leave the apartment half an hour later, around 7:45 p.m. Ten minutes later, at 7:55 p.m., Ariadna’s last connection to WhatsApp was recorded. The next day, around 10:27 in the morning, Rautel’s personal driver is seen arriving at the site and leaving a few minutes later. That same October 31, half an hour later, the alleged femicide is seen carrying the body around the building with rigor mortis until I put it back in the truck. The last images show Rautel leaving the site and heading to Tepoztlán, where the body is later found lying on the ground.

What happened in those 15 hours that Ariadna was locked in the apartment with Vanessa and Rautel is a matter of debate. The Morelos Prosecutor’s Office, which took the case after the body was found in that entity, assured that he had died of a bronchial aspiration, when a person chokes on his own vomit. Two days later, the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office contradicted that version, assuring that the young woman had been murdered and her cause of death was multiple trauma. In addition, he issued arrest warrants against the couple and assured that, in a search of the property, she found blood on the floor, in the bedroom and on a cushion. The forcefulness of the recorded images easily linked the two detainees to the process and the head of the City Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, accused the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office of trying to cover up the femicide.

Security camera capture showing Ariadna arriving at a restaurant on October 31

Rautel stood out at Sixtie’s for being a man with a lot of money, who arrived in armored vans and had at least two bodyguards. On a normal night he could spend 80,000 pesos, about 4,000 dollars. On one occasion he even ended up paying a bill of 150,000 pesos, about 7,600 dollars, according to site workers. His house was just a few blocks away and he normally went several times a week. He had had affairs with several waitresses at the bar, and Vanessa, her current girlfriend, had also met her there. According to the investigation of the authorities, he had a criminal record for damage to the property of others.

At least two girls who worked as waitresses at Sixtie’s have told this newspaper that Rautel was the customer who arrived, bought numerous bottles of alcohol and offered everyone shots. In that bar, not only are the workers allowed to drink with the clients, but they are rewarded with commissions. The more drinks they buy, the more they get paid at the end of the month. “Many did not want to attend to Rautel because all the girls who left his table, left very badly,” says one of them, who prefers to remain anonymous, and explains that the monthly salary there is 3,000 pesos, about 150 dollars. The girls were used to the man inviting them to “continue the party in his apartment,” she adds. That was exactly what happened the last night Ariadna was seen alive.

The origin of Rautel’s money was a mystery to the workers and other clients of the Sixtie’s, who asked him several times. Customs agent, he answered. The investigation of the authorities now indicates a network of companies owned by him and his family. As this newspaper learned, the accused of the femicide had two companies in his name, Cargo Conexión System and RFC y Asociados. The first is a parcel and courier company. The second is private security. The parents have multiple companies in his name, among other things, selling computer equipment, polyurethane car bands, office furniture and car washes. One of his brothers is a lawyer and the other works for an airline. Almost all of them live in well-off neighborhoods in Cuernavaca, the capital of Morelos.

The contrast with that wealth was made not only by the reality of Ariadna, but also of Vanessa. The young woman, just turned 20, met Ariadna through other friends who also worked at Sixtie’s. According to the police investigation, the girl was born in Ecatepec, one of the most insecure municipalities in the State of Mexico and with one of the highest rates of femicide in the entire country. But her last residence was in the San Felipe de Jesús neighborhood, a dangerous neighborhood in northern Mexico City dominated by fighting between organized crime groups. The woman was a bar waitress in a section of the site where they only pass salsa, her colleagues say, but she left the job a few months ago because Rautel had offered to give her the money from her salary in cash in exchange for her leaving the bar. .

Ariadna’s friends were the ones who forced Rautel and Vanessa to go testify about what had happened that night when they found out about the young woman’s death. The alleged femicides agreed among themselves to cooperate with the authorities “but with care in the details,” he told him in a message conversation to which EL PAÍS had access. On November 2, they all agreed to meet at one point and go together to the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office. The man, who used to move around in a GMC truck, valued at about two million pesos, arrived that day in “an old car,” recalls a friend who does not want to give his name either, “as if he wanted to go unnoticed.” All gave their version of the events before the authorities, but the couple’s statements were later denied with the forcefulness of the images presented this week by the Government of Mexico City.

The two defendants now face a judicial process for the crime of femicide. In her first statements to the authorities, Vanessa said she did not know anything about what happened because she was asleep, that she just woke up and her boyfriend told her that the young woman had left. Rautel said he didn’t remember anything because he was drunk. The Sunday that Ariadna disappeared, at 5:55 p.m., the young woman published a strange phrase that is still published on her Facebook account. “Are you going to miss me?” She put it a few minutes before arriving at the restaurant to meet Rautel and Vanessa. An uncomfortable mockery of fate that was filled with comments and farewell reactions from her acquaintances. Like so many other women who were murdered in Mexico, Ariadna is succeeded by her friends, those who fought to obtain a bit of justice, and a seven-year-old son who has been left without her mother.

