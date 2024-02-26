Ariadna Gutierrez did not stop Alfredo Adame in The House of Famous 4 of Telemundo and he left with all this after the actor Televisa he went all out in the line-up of the nominees where the actor told the Miss Colombia that she was a woman who contributed nothing to the reality show, but far from staying silent, she only told him that he is a man that not even his family wants.

In accordance with Ariadna Gutierrez who took Alfredo Adame's aggressive opinion in a very calm manner, did not mind at all telling him that he regretted the way he hates other people, but he also threw him a kiss, making it clear that the actor's comments were not going to affect her. destabilize in The House of Famous 4 where she became one of the nominees.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

As expected, the networks reacted to the confrontation between Ariadna Gutierrez and Alfredo Adame, where more than one congratulated the Miss Colombia for the way he said things to the actor who apparently got too upset to hear that not even his children love him, which caused a lot of controversy in The House of Famous 4 of Telemundosince there are few who have commented this type of things to the artist who has provided a lot of content this season.

“Ariadne buried him! And I really didn't even know who that man was! I loved that he responded politely, but at the same time she buried him alive! I loved it!!!”, “Abusive misogynist gets with a woman because “She didn't get with a cowardly man #FueraAdame”, “Ariadna buried him forever as we call her in our Colombia the baby”, “I think Alfredo has the same arguments for everyone, I don't see anything new or new words! It's boring now”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that Ariadne Gutiérrez has also caused controversy, since in the past she has fought with Maripily Rivera and even with La Bebeshita, but she has known how to maintain her bearing above all, which is why her fans have been supporting her since she entered the reality show. .

Alfredo most controversial

Another thing that Alfredo Adame has caused a stir about in the past was his fight with Lupillo Rivera last week where they said everything, they even came close to hitting each other, but his teammates avoided all the drama which It is said that they did not appear before the cameras.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp