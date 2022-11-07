After the arrest of Vanessa “N” happened last Sunday, November 6 in the municipality of Ecatepec, Mexico state, presumed involved in the femicide of Ariadne Fernanda; this Monday he was ruled preventive prison.

A control judge ruled with a precautionary measure of preventive prison unofficial to Vanessa “N”for his alleged participation in the femicide of Ariadne Fernandaa young woman who took a taxi in Mexico City and was reported as disappeared and later found dead in the Morelos state.

The control judge mentioned that it was legal detention of vanessa and that the link to preventive prison will be in the Women’s Center for Social Reintegration of Santa Martha Acatitla.

The woman is related to the case since she was together with another man Rautel “N”the last people who saw Ariadna Fernanda alive in a department.

Rautel “N” was in the state of New Lion and delivered at authorities of said entity, on the morning of this Monday, November 7. In a few hours it will be transferred to Mexico City.

Vanessa “N” was arrested last Sunday, November 6 in a joint work with authorities of the Mexico City Y mexiquenses in the town Ecatepec.