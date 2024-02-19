Dinaloa de Leyva.-A large number of people gathered at the beauty pageant to select the new representatives of the Carnival festivities in Sinaloa de Leyva, now under the motto “Mexico Lindo y Querido”, where the young Ariadna Félix Bueno , was chosen as the new queen for the 2024 edition.

The qualifying jury had the difficult task of choosing the winners in the different categories, but finally Ariadna took the crown for her outstanding performance.

Jennyfer Guadalupe Michel Álvarez was also chosen as queen of the Floral Games; Argelia Figueroa Higuera, as Children's queen; Jade Alejandra Valdez Ruiz, as a child princess; Daysi Valenzuela, as queen of Diversity, and Dariel Anaya Acuña, as king of Joy.

Congratulations from Mayor Rolando Mercado were immediate for the new royal court, and he also invited Sinaloites to support this event.