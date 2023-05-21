A translucent white curtain hangs in front of the stage in the main hall of the Melkweg in Amsterdam on Thursday evening at the start of Ari Lennox’s sold-out concert. Behind them, silhouettes can be seen, bathed in purple light. There are canned, muffled brass sounds.

When the curtain opens, the 32-year-old singer is standing behind a low table with a white cloth and a bottle of water on it. She is the centerpiece of a classy, ​​showband-esque nightclub setting, with a drummer, bassist/multi-instrumentalist and keyboardist seamlessly blending the strong, warm, soulful songs from her albums and EPs live. Firmly grooving, layered and jazzy.

Ari Lennox emphatically and clearly sings her song ‘POF’, about people who used to say that the sea was full of fish. She wonders with her audience singing along why on earth it is always the lamest fish that swim her way. She is flanked by three backing vocalists who flexibly and colorfully frame and complement her vocals, while responding with delight to the energy of the packed house of people who sway, sing and whoop intensely along with her songs.

Grand yet intimate

Late last year, Lennox tweeted that this would be her last tour. She didn’t even expect to perform in Europe again, she wrote. After various incidents – including with KLM staff at Schiphol and a podcast presenter in South Africa – the singer of J. Cole’s label Dreamville seemed to be done with life as a traveling artist. But it is precisely on stage that Ari Lennox seems completely in her element. Despite its large scale, there is something downright intimate about it, as it is carried by its audience and musicians, who constantly respond to her and each other.

Her music, rooted in hip-hop, soul, R&B and jazz, is made for the stage, where her songs can breathe and reinforce each other in a sometimes rippling but usually convincing and sultry grooving jam. Hear her wrap her senses around the bass line of “Mean Mug” and haughtily show visitors the door in “New Apartment.” Hear that rustic, polyphonic and acoustic version of ‘Blocking You’, right after a very tight grooving live version of her duet ‘On It’ with Jazmine Sullivan.

The last song before the encore is her biggest hit: the title track of her debut album, which has been played more than 140 million times on Spotify alone. Shea Butter Baby from 2019. Beautifully harmoniously sung, with a warm, striking bass line and tight, driven drums. Fortunately, she has now deleted her ominous farewell tweet as a live artist.

