The online conversation with Ari Folman will take place on Wednesday morning. He sits in his studio in Jaffa, in the center of Tel Aviv.

Novina Göhlsdorf Editor in the features section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Mr. Folman, what is the situation in Tel Aviv right now?

The city looks like a ghost town, the streets are completely empty, no one leaves their home. Probably to stay safe. And, if you ask me, because they are mentally exhausted. It’s quiet except for the sirens once or twice every evening. No big deal compared to everything else going on right now.

Where were you when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th?

In the village of Mikhmoret, where I live, 40 kilometers north of Tel Aviv. I filmed on the beach there how rescued sea turtles were released back into the Mediterranean. This happens every few months and is a kind of ceremony that is watched by many. One could not imagine a greater contrast than that between this peaceful event and what was happening at the same time some 70 kilometers further south.

Shortly after the attack, you and director Jasmine Kainy began conducting interviews with relatives and friends of missing people suspected of being kidnapped by Hamas. How did that happen?

Jasmine Kainy, producers Eliran Peled and Smadar Zamir and I were concerned that attention to the hostages taken in the kibbutz and the rave would be lost in all the noise and horrific stories. There was, is, so much anger, the demand for revenge. And we wanted to draw attention worldwide to the fact that babies, children, old people and people with dementia have also been kidnapped. They are not part of this conflict, they should be freed.

How did you organize yourself in this exceptional situation?

The preparations took less than 48 hours, then we filmed for three days, with full crews, all volunteers, in total there were around 100 people: researchers, camerawomen and -men, editors, sound engineers, drivers and so on. The equipment was made available to us and there were donations. Jasmine Kainy and I each interviewed 15 people in the studio in the first round, then a few more outside.







Was it difficult to locate those affected?

No, our research team managed to do this via social media in just a few hours. Everyone was quickly ready for interviews, but not everyone was in a mental state that would allow this. For some we had to organize psychological help; we have a list of volunteer psychologists.

Was there no official concern about her?

Those affected told us that they had not been contacted by anyone else in the first few days. It took more than six days after the shooting for anyone to get in touch with them. Most of those whose relatives had disappeared searched Hamas’s Telegram channel for pictures of the missing people and found some. Some were seen in, to put it mildly, terrible condition. There was complete chaos in the country, the army was inoperable for twelve hours, the government was and is completely dysfunctional. The only thing that somehow held the country together was civil society. We were just a tiny part of it.