Ari Boulogne was found dead at the age of 60 in his home in Paris. He was the illegitimate son of French actor Alain Delon.

The sad story happened around 4 o’clock:00 in the morning of May 20th and was made known by the newspaper Le Parisien.

Ari Boulogne was in his apartment with his partner. It was precisely the latter a Raise the alarm to the police and emergency services.

It would seem, according to some rumors, that the sixty-year-old had been suffering from for some time Health problems and that, recently, he had also been hospitalized.

The investigators have opened a investigation file, as the cause of death is not yet clear. The 58-year-old companion was arrested, the authorities suspect a failure to help.

The circumstances under which the death of the victim could have occurred should be clarified.

According to the French newspaper, the woman would have told of having found the body of her partner in advanced state of decomposition, on his return from a trip to the province.

Ari Boulogne and the battle in court

Ari Boulogne has never been recognized by the star Alain Delon and the matter has been discussed in court for many years. Just as she has been the subject of rumors and criticisms against the French actor.

Ari was adopted by Delon’s motherwho raised him together with her second husband.

Despite the refusal, Boulogne has never given up and until three years ago fought in court. French public opinion has always thought that he was doing it for theimmense legacy that would be his due. But the actor never acknowledged him as his legitimate son and always called him a simple friend.

Ari himself, in his autobiography, recounted the words of what for him was certainly his biological dad: