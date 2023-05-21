The lifeless body of the sixty-year-old photographer Ari Boulogne, alleged illegitimate son of Alain Delon, was found in his Parisian apartment. The prosecutor confirmed it. Boulogne was hemiplegic and an investigation has been opened “for failure to assist a person in danger”. One person has been arrested, according to Le Parisien it is the partner.

According to the newspaper, the 58-year-old called the police at four this morning, saying she had found Boulogne’s body in an advanced state of decomposition. The woman said she had just returned from a trip to the provinces with her 21-year-old son. Boulogne, who had had a life marred by drugs and psychiatric problems, also suffered from health problems and had recently been hospitalized.

Son of the German Nico, model, actress and singer of the Velvet Underground, Boulogne had always said that his father was Delon, with whom his mother had had an affair. The French actor has always denied, but Ari was raised by Delon’s mother, who then adopted him together with her second husband, Paul Boulogne. In 2001, Ari Boulogne published an autobiography, ‘Love Never Forgets’. In recent years he had filed a paternity suit against Delon, which however the French justice had rejected in 2021 given that the actor lives in Switzerland.