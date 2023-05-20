Ari Boulogne, the 60-year-old son of former rock star Nico who claimed to be the son of Alain Delon, was found dead this morning in his Paris apartment. However, the star has never acknowledged paternity. As reported by the newspaper Le Parisien, to raise the alarm was the companion, who would have discovered the body in an advanced state of decomposition. The prosecutor has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the death and has launched an investigation into the woman for alleged failure to help. She was accompanied by her 21-year-old son and she said she was returning from a trip to the province.

According to the first reconstructions, Ari Boulogne suffered from health problems: he had recently been rushed to the Georges Pompidou hospital. Born Christian Aaron Päffgen in 1962, he was the son of Velvet Underground singer Nico who died in 1988. Ari Boulogne was largely raised by Alain Delon’s mother Edith, who had adopted him with her second husband Paul Boulogne. He also claimed to be the son of French actor Alain Delon. However, the latter never acknowledged his paternity, despite the fact that the two looked a lot alike. The matter has long been the subject of a court battle.

The alleged son had sent a request for recognition of paternity in 2019, but a year later the court of Orléans had declared himself incompetent to judge. In September 2021, Boulogne’s claim was rejected on appeal. In his biography, Boulogne has spoken of the evasiveness of what he believes to be his biological father: the latter on several occasions called Boulogne nothing more than a friend. “You are my friend, you are my friend. But I’ll tell you what, you don’t have my eyes, you don’t have my hair. You are not my son, you will never be my son.”