He OV7 Groupmade up of 7, Érika Zaba, M’Balia, Oscar Schwebel, Mariana Ochoa, Kalimba and Ari Borovoy, will not always have their bioseries, confirms it to the media in CDMX the latter.

Despite their interest Ari Borovoy and his companions of OV7 Group Once the bioseries is finalized and brought to the screen, this will not be possible and for now the project remains on hold, although he does not know if they would resume it in the future.

Several members of the OV7 Group had shown disagreements months ago regarding the bioseries, but they finally spoke and agreed that they were willing to work on it. Borovoy confirms that the project was undone.

OV7 group. Instagram photo

“As far as I learned last week there is no OV7 series anymore, but I don’t have much information, Oscar is the head of that bioseries, so he is the one who can talk to you the most,” Ari Borovoy told the press.

OV7 Group he continues with his tour and it will be the end of 2023 when the presentations conclude, as is also said by Ari Borovoy, a 44-year-old singer from CDMX: “It has already been extended, this tour ends in December.”

At the end of the tour, the members of OV7 they will follow their own paths in musicbecause some will do it as a soloist and others will dedicate themselves to other things related to the world of entertainment, says Borovoy, who is the leader of the company Bobo Producciones.

Ari Borovoy. Instagram photo

In its beginnings, OV7 Group became known as La Onda Vaselina, later Vaseline Wave, this in 1989, produced by Julissa. In the year 2000, the group became independent from its founder and resurfaced with its current name and concept.

According to information in his biography, during 2003, the group separated, but returned to the scene in 2010 with total success and since then it has remained in force.

In the year 2022, Grupo OV7 resumes its presentations under the concept of OV7 Treinta and with a successful musical tour they celebrate their 30 years of trajectory.

