Arhinmäki graffiti | Helsinki’s leading politicians wonder about Arhinmäki’s behavior: “Unfathomable”

Helsinki’s leading politicians wonder about the actions of the deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki. The mayor of Helsinki, Juhana Vartiainen, does not take a position on whether trust has been lost in Arhinmäki.

Helsinki city ​​executives say they were surprised when they heard the deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki (left) of illegal graffiti. As deputy mayor, Arhinmäki is responsible for the culture and leisure sector.

East Uusimaa police investigates Arhinmäki’s Midsummer’s Eve graffiti painting as damage and disruption of rail traffic.

Arhinmäki publicly apologized for his action on Saturday evening after HS was told about the case.

Mayor Juhana Vartiainen (kok) refused to be interviewed by HS, citing urgency, but commented through his assistant via text message. The guard informs that he has discussed the incident with Arhinmäki.

“He understands the seriousness of the situation and has also expressed his regret directly to the mayor’s office. The rules are of course the same for everyone,” he says in his message.

“I hope people practice art in places designated for this purpose. I also remind you that the entire mayor’s office is ultimately accountable to the council for its trust.”

Vartiainen did not answer HS’s question about whether he has confidence in Arhinmäki or not.

Also the leader of the coalition council group Maarit Vierunen condemns Arhinmäki’s act.

“Yes, that’s what it meant to go down the wrong throat when I saw this news. It’s quite incomprehensible that a grown man in such a position would do something like this,” Vierunen commented to HS by phone.

He could not yet say whether Arhinmäki has lost his trust.

“For my part, I still have to digest and think about this matter.”

Councilor Otto Meri (kok) demanded Arhinmäki’s resignation on Twitter on Saturday:

The greens leader of the council group Amanda Pasanen believes that Arhinmäki can still continue in his role as deputy mayor for culture and leisure.

“It was a bit reckless,” he says.

Leader of SDP’s council group Eveliina Heinäluoma describes Arhinmäki’s act as surprising and thoughtless.

The action “doesn’t suit the role of the deputy mayor”, Heinäluoma commented to HS via text message and added that it would be good for Arhinmäki to give an explanation of what happened to the city council. He does not want to take a position yet on whether Arhinmäki has confidence.

Arhinmäki the leader of the council group of the left-wing alliance of his own party Mia Haglund tells HS by phone that Arhinmäki was immediately in contact with his party’s council group after the incident.

“He told what had happened and deeply regretted what had happened and what he had done. He is criminally responsible for that, but in the group this has not shaken our trust in Paavo and his performance,” says Haglund.

Arhinmäki apologized for what happened on Facebook on Saturday evening and said that he had painted a painting depicting Pasila on top of the old graffiti works, which took a few hours to make.

Somehow, I myself have become lulled into the idea that you can make paintings on such gray pre-painted concrete walls, away from people’s eyes, Arhinmäki wrote.

According to the police, traffic on the freight train line to Vuosaari in Vantaa had to be stopped for ten minutes due to the Arhinmäki painting episode. According to the Finnish Railways Agency, the cost of cleaning up graffiti rises to several thousand euros.

Correction 26.6. 4:30 p.m.: The story incorrectly stated that the train traffic on the main line to the port of Vuosaari had to be stopped. There was a mistake in the police bulletin, it was a freight train line and not the main line.