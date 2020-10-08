New Delhi The price of arhar dal has crossed 100 rupees per kg. There has been a sudden jump in its price. In many cities, its price has suddenly increased by 25-30 rupees. It is being told that its price has increased due to lack of supply. Hoarding is also believed to be one reason for the price rise. In the last one month, its prices have increased.

On September 5, the pulses of arhar which were getting Rs 98 per kg in Delhi, the price on October 5 became 107 rupees. In Patna and Raipur, the amount of arhar dal which was found to be Rs 90 per kg, has now gone up to Rs 100 per kg. The rate of arhar in Guwahati has been increased by Rs. 15 per month on the pigeon pea rate of Rs. 85 per kg.

30-40 rupees increase in Bhopal

Apart from arhar pulses, the price of many pulses increased, but the price of these pulses is much lower than that of arhar. When ABP News investigated the price of arhar dal in Bhopal market, it was found that the price of arhar dal has increased by Rs 30-40 here. The pulses which were earlier available from Rs 90 to Rs 100 per kg, now the cost of that pulse has been Rs 130-140 per kg.

Corona Epidemic and Supply Reduced

Shopkeepers say that they used to order pulses from other states, but it is being said that there is no lentils there. It is being said that its supply has reduced and due to this it can create such a crisis in the coming days. One reason for this is also believed to be the corona virus epidemic.

