Argylle – The super spy it's the new work of Matthew Vaughn which brings to the big screen a story that is initially banal but consequently full of twists, intriguing and with all that cinecomic flavor that distinguishes the director since his first works. In this review we will dissect its essence, but remember: the greater the spy, the greater his lie.

Argylle does not exist

Argylle (Henry Cavill) he is an infallible super spy: strong, handsome and tremendously capable, with his super team composed of Wyatt (John Cena) and Keira (Ariana DeBose) no super villain is safe. There's a problem: Argylle doesn't exist. It's all the fruit of the imaginative and promising star of spy novels Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) who is preparing to write the fifth and sensational book of the saga.

Everything is going well in Elly's life when on a train she meets a man who professes to be a great admirer of hers, although he has some criticisms to make about the novels: according to him, Argylle is not very credible, after all, a big man of almost two meters, super fit and well dressed, would stand out too much in a crowd and no spy would dress like that.

The one making these criticisms is Aiden Wilde (Sam Rockwell) introducing himself as a “real spy” sent to save Elly from a super-secret organization aiming for her life, or more precisely the contents of her next book. Elly is obviously skeptical and finds it hard to believe Aiden until the train they are traveling on turns into a Kill-box and thanks to Aiden's preparation the two manage to escape.

From here the spy movie comes to life in a kaleidoscope of “who's who”, masterfully moved by the director who, as usual, does not disdain give us various humorous ideas from comicsjust like his Kingsman that have entertained us over the years.

Two films in one

On the one hand Argylle – The Super Spy is a film in itself that talks about this writer involved (unwillingly) in an international conspiracy. On the other hand we find Henry Cavill and John Cena grappling with the same spy spirit, but making us experience a more fictionalized version of the same scenes, as if there were actually two films in the same film.

Argylle – The super spy remembers in the first part Innocent Lies (Knight and Day) with Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz: essentially here we have the same situation where Aiden is the professional spy who must save his target, Ellyon the other hand she is dominated by events (in a first phase) while evolving in the plot our writer will find “herself” making us experience an unexpected but highly hoped for version of her from the first shots.

The cast confirms itself as stellar from the first trailers and credit goes to Elly's cat which, although it is driven most of the time by CGI, we can assure you that it adds that extra touch to the film which absolutely does no harm.

Nothing is as it seems

Argylle – Super Spy is a spy movie, consequently nothing is ever as it seems: heroes can transform into enemies, enemies into unexpected allies and missing or barely mentioned characters find themselves on the screen to everyone's surprise. The film it encompasses an immense range of pop and conspiracy culture as the Project MK Ultrapassing through the Manchurian Candidate and finally touching Ian Fleming with his James Bond.

At a certain point it seems to be in Kingsman Secret Services but it is only an impression given by the director's touch which here too does not disdain the use of smoke bombs colored with strong colours, saving us blood and various filth, but tickling our throats with laughter in the most unexpected moments.

The ending has a really interesting cliffhanger, it is clear that the production (by Apple TV) wants to promote a sequel, although the events could have been declared concluded even in this way. Finally, since it is a spy movie, we could call this a spy review, so know that it contains several lies which you can only understand by seeing the whole film, even going beyond the credits. Or maybe not, who can say?