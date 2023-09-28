The British director Matthew Vaughn will return after two years with ‘Argylle’his new film, which has already revealed its first official trailer and which shows us some of the actors who will make up the cast, which will be led by Henry Cavill and the singer Dua Lipa, who will make his second film after his participation in ‘Barbie’. Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Sam Rockwell, among others, will also participate in the spy footage that promises to bring us a lot of action.

If you want to know more about this new proposal from the director of the saga of ‘Kingsman’in this note we will tell you everything you need to know to stay tuned for its launch.

Watch the trailer for ‘Argylle’ HERE

When is ‘Argylle’ released?

The new spy film from the British director, who directed other films such as ‘X Men First generation’ (2011), ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ (2014), the saga of ‘Kick-Ass’, ‘Rocketman’ (2019), among others, will premiere on Friday, February 2, 2024 in the United Statesso it is expected that its arrival in Latin America will arrive a few days after said date.

‘Argylle’ It is considered the first film of a possible trilogy, which will depend a lot on its acceptance by the public, who already knows Vaughn and his filmography, which is full of titles dedicated to espionage and action, so the success of his new project could be immediate.

Where to watch ‘Argylle’?

Different from what you might expect, ‘Argylle’ will be released on the aforementioned day through the platform Apple TV+, since it is under the production of the apple brand. Although it would not be ruled out that its premiere on the page will take place only in the North American country and that in Latin America it will be released in movie theaters. As the days go by we will have more information about it.

Sam Rockwell will play a spy who will seek to save the life of Bryce Dallas Howard’s character, a writer. Photo: Apple TV+

What is ‘Argylle’ about?

“Elly Conway, an introverted spy novelist who rarely leaves her house, is drawn into the real world of espionage when the plots of her books get too close to the activities of a sinister clandestine syndicate. When Aiden, a spy, appears to save her (he says) from being kidnapped or murdered (or both), Elly and her beloved cat Alfie are plunged into a covert world where nothing, and no one, is what it seems,” the synopsis states. ‘Argylle’ official.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Barbenheimer’, the film that unites ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’, is a reality and released release date

What is the cast of ‘Argylle’?

Henry Cavill

Sam Rockwell

Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryan Cranston

Catherine O’Hara

John Cena

Samuel L. Jackson

Dua Lipa

Jing Lusi

