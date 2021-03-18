I am running out of rational arguments, although my blind and irrational support for Athletics, step by step, match by match. My motto “Fucking Atleti, how I love you!” Today he is more alive than ever, but it could seem that the team has entered a slightly defeatist dynamic, although no one recognizes it within the group.

Despite all this previously stated, I will not be the one who suffers excessively from eliminations like the one suffered the day before yesterday by Atleti, I am made of cast steel lined with concrete.

One day I decided that I shouldn’t suffer too much for football, and that’s how it works for me. I was leaving the Calderon and must be under 20 years old. We had just lost a derby against him Madrid and in the subway a grandfather was sitting crying and with his Atleti flag rolled up. That day and before that scene I told myself that that would never happen to me. I was very sorry for this episode, and I swore and perjured myself that no, I didn’t like football like that. So now I only cry for the things that I consider really important, and this past year has given us all reason to really cry for what really matters. The dream of the European cup It will remain a dream for another year, but I love to dream.

I have already told you that I have a way of taking football that I consider highly recommended. I would have to become a coach, meet with fans and recommend other lives and other ways. Excuse my audacity. Once the disgust of the Champions we will have to put all the meat on the grill to fight for this league that is tightening at times. 27 days after the start of the championship (remember that the championship consists of 38 days), today, finally, all teams have the same games played. This has been achieved by football leaders. A terrible mess in which no one knew where he was practically until yesterday. Seven months have passed since this started, and today the turnout is equalized. Seven months. If you guys get it, I don’t. If you accept it, I don’t.